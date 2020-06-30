Foto: Andrea Passoni

Si et sents trist i emboirati necessites una mà,si les coses,les coses no et roden bé.Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi,que prest jo seré aquí,com un raig de llumdins la teva foscor.Digues baix el meu nom,i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré,de seguidaa fer-te costat.Primavera, estiu o tardor,tot el que has de fer és dir-hoi vindré de cop,saps cert que tens un amic.Si la boira te'n revoltai els núvols tapen el cel,si un vent fred del nordsembla gelar-te el cor.Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi,que prest jo seré aquí,trucant la portaa punt d'entrar.Digues baix el meu nom,i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré,de seguidaa fer-te costat.Primavera, estiu o tardor,tot el que has de fer és dir-ho,i vindré de cop,saps certés esperançador saber que tens amics,la gent pot ser indiferentquan sofreixes, t'ignoren,no perdis mai el coratge.No et desanimis.Digues baix el meu nom,i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré,de seguidaa fer-te costat.Primavera, estiu o tardor,tot el que has de fer és dir-ho,i vindré de cop,saps cert que tens un amic.When you're down and troubledAnd you need some love and care,And nothing, nothing is going rightClose your eyes and think of meAnd soon I will be thereTo brighten up even your darkest nightYou just call out my nameAnd you know wherever I amI'll come running to see you againWinter, spring, summer or fallAll you have to do is callAnd I'll be thereYou've got a friendIf the sky above you grows dark and full of cloudsAnd that old north wind begins to blowKeep your head together and call my name out loudSoon you'll hear me knocking at your doorYou just call out my nameAnd you know wherever I amI'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you againWinter, spring, summer or fallAll you have to do is callAnd I'll be there, yes I will.Now, ain't it good to know that you've got a friendWhen people can be so cold?They'll hurt you, yes, and desert youAnd take your soul if you let them,Oh, but don't you let themYou just call out my nameAnd you know wherever I amI'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you againWinter, spring, summer or fallAll you have to do is callAnd I'll be there, yes I will.You've got a friendYou've got a friendAin't it good to know, you've got a friend?Ain't it good to know?Ain't it good to know?Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?Oh yeah, nowOh, you've got a friend