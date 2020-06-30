Música

Tens un amic

Primavera, estiu o tardor,/ tot el que has de fer és dir-ho/ i vindré de cop

| 03/07/2020 a les 18:13h
Especial: Música
Si et sents trist i emboirat 
i necessites una mà,
si les coses, 
les coses no et roden bé. 

Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi, 
que prest jo seré aquí, 
com un raig de llum 
dins la teva foscor. 

Digues baix el meu nom, 
i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré, 
de seguida 
a fer-te costat. 

Primavera, estiu o tardor, 
tot el que has de fer és dir-ho 
i vindré de cop,
saps cert que tens un amic. 

Si la boira te'n revolta 
i els núvols tapen el cel, 
si un vent fred del nord 
sembla gelar-te el cor. 

Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi, 
que prest jo seré aquí, 
trucant la porta 
a punt d'entrar. 

Digues baix el meu nom, 
i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré, 
de seguida 
a fer-te costat. 

Primavera, estiu o tardor,
tot el que has de fer és dir-ho,
i vindré de cop,
saps cert
 
és esperançador saber que tens amics,
la gent pot ser indiferent 
quan sofreixes, t'ignoren, 
no perdis mai el coratge. 
No et desanimis. 

Digues baix el meu nom, 
i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré, 
de seguida 
a fer-te costat. 

Primavera, estiu o tardor, 
tot el que has de fer és dir-ho, 
i vindré de cop,
saps cert que tens un amic. 


When you're down and troubled
And you need some love and care,
And nothing, nothing is going right
Close your eyes and think of me
And soon I will be there
To brighten up even your darkest night
 
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I'll come running to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I'll be there
You've got a friend
 
If the sky above you grows dark and full of clouds
And that old north wind begins to blow
Keep your head together and call my name out loud
Soon you'll hear me knocking at your door
 
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I'll be there, yes I will.
 
Now, ain't it good to know that you've got a friend
When people can be so cold?
They'll hurt you, yes, and desert you
And take your soul if you let them,
Oh, but don't you let them
 
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I'll be there, yes I will.
You've got a friend
You've got a friend
 
Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?
Ain't it good to know?
Ain't it good to know?
Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?
 
Oh yeah, now
Oh, you've got a friend

Foto: Andrea Passoni

