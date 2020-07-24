Música

Shallow

And in the bad times I fear myself

| 24/07/2020 a les 10:58h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, A Star Is Born, Shallow, Lady Gaga, cançó, Bradley Cooper

Tell me something, girl

Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there something else you're searching for?

I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

Tell me something, boy
Aren't you tired trying to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We're far from the shallow now

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We're far from the shallow now
 

Lady Gaga i Bradley Cooper a la pel·lícula «A Star Is Born»

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'univers de Josep Clarà

La Fundació Vila Casas exposa l'obra de l'escultor a Palafrugell
Imatge il·lustrativa

El gramòfon eròtic, un regal a Picasso

Es retroba «Jamais», l'objecte que Óscar Domínguez va donar al pintor malagueny
Imatge il·lustrativa

Memòria d'un assassinat polític

La Fundació Vila Casas exposa un assaig documental de la fotògrafa Espe Pons
Imatge il·lustrativa

Nit de tapes i vins entre vinyes

Mas Llagostera ofereix un sopar amb música en directe i vins de Jané Ventura
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pina Bausch, on comença la dansa

Catorze
Recordem l'expressivitat i sensibilitat d'una de les ballarines més importants de la història
Imatge il·lustrativa

Robin Williams i els poetes morts

Peter Weir | 3 comentaris
Recordem l'actor nord-americà amb dues escenes d'una de les seves pel·lícules més conegudes
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'esperit del Grec

Catorze
14 propostes del festival, que aposta pel talent i la creativitat locals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ni una lágrima más

Beatriz Zorrilla
Una animació de Beatriz Zorrilla, alumna de la UVic-UCC, denuncia la violència de gènere
Més entrades...