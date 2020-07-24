Lady Gaga i Bradley Cooper a la pel·lícula «A Star Is Born»

Tell me something, girlAre you happy in this modern world?Or do you need more?Is there something else you're searching for?I'm fallingIn all the good times I find myselfLonging for changeAnd in the bad times I fear myselfTell me something, boyAren't you tired trying to fill that void?Or do you need more?Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?I'm fallingIn all the good times I find myselfLonging for changeAnd in the bad times I fear myselfI'm off the deep end, watch as I dive inI'll never meet the groundCrash through the surface, where they can't hurt usWe're far from the shallow nowIn the shallow, shallowIn the shallow, shallowIn the shallow, shallowWe're far from the shallow nowI'm off the deep end, watch as I dive inI'll never meet the groundCrash through the surface, where they can't hurt usWe're far from the shallow nowIn the shallow, shallowIn the shallow, shallowIn the shallow, shallowWe're far from the shallow now