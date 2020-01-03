Música

Bohemian Rhapsody en 42 estils

La cançó de Queen com l'haurien interpretat Johnny Cash, Daft Punk o Janis Joplin

| 03/01/2020 a les 13:12h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Bohemian Rhapsody, cançó, música, Queen, Ten Second Songs
Bohemian Rhapsody és una de les cançons més conegudes dels britànics Queen i és estendard del seu estil inconfusible. Però, i si l'haguessin interpretat altres músics amb altres estils? Aquest és el joc que s'ha plantejat el músic Anthony Vincent, que ha volgut imaginar com hauria sonat l'èxit de Freddie Mercury i companyia passat pel sedàs d'altres artistes com Johnny Cash, David Bowie, o grups com Dream Theatre o The Chordettes. N'ha compartit el resultat al seu canal de Youtube Ten Second Songs.


Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide
No escape from reality
Open your eyes
Look up to the skies and see
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
Because I'm easy come, easy go
A little high, little low
Anyway the wind blows, doesn't really matter to me, to me

Mama, just killed a man
Put a gun against his head
Pulled my trigger, now he's dead
Mama, life had just begun
But now I've gone and thrown it all away
Mama, ooo
Didn't mean to make you cry
If I'm not back again this time tomorrow
Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters

Too late, my time has come
Sends shivers down my spine
Body's aching all the time
Goodbye everybody, I've got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
Mama, ooo, (anyway the wind blows)
I don't want to die
I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all

I see a little silhouetto of a man
Scaramouch, scaramouch will you do the fandango
Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me
Gallileo, Gallileo,
Gallileo, Gallileo,
Gallileo Figaro, magnifico

But I'm just a poor boy and nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come easy go, will you let me go
Bismillah! No, we will not let you go, let him go
Bismillah! We will not let you go, let him go
Bismillah! We will not let you go, let me go
Will not let you go, let me go (never)
Never let you go, let me go
Never let me go, ooo
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
Oh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia let me go
Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me
for me
for me

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye
So you think you can love me and leave me to die
Oh baby, can't do this to me baby
Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here

Ooh yeah, ooh yeah
Nothing really matters
Anyone can see
Nothing really matters - nothing really matters to me

Anyway the wind blows...
 

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Trans mides

10/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Blackstar

10/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un buen día

09/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Good Night

09/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'accident

09/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Strawberry Fields Forever

07/01/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pare i filla

Marçal Forés
L'anunci dels Gaudí parla del poder del cinema i de l'empoderament femení
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per què la gent incompetent es pensa que és boníssima?

David Dunning
L'educador David Dunning diu que «sovint sobrevalorem les nostres habilitats»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pensem com parlem?

Lera Boroditsky
Lera Boroditsky diu que «es perd prop d'un idioma a la setmana»
Imatge il·lustrativa

La felicitat es fa

Zygmunt Bauman | 1 comentari
Les botigues són farmàcies que ofereixen remeis contra els problemes de la vida
Més entrades...