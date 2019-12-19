Música

I Don't Want To Talk About It

If I stay here just a little bit longer,/ If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart?

| 19/12/2019 a les 00:55h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Danny Whitten, cançó
Rod Stewart la va descobrir mentre ella tocava als carrers de Glasgow. Poc s'imaginava Amy Belle que pocs dies després estaria actuant al seu costat, al Royal Albert Hall, davant d'un públic ple.


I can tell by your eyes
That you've probably been crying forever.
And the stars in the sky
Don't mean nothing to you, they're a mirror.

I don't want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart?

If I stand all alone
Will the shadow hide the colors of my heart:
Blue for the tears, black for the night's fears.
The stars in the sky don't mean nothing to you, they're just a mirror.

I don't want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart?

My heart. Oh, my my heart. My heart.

I don't want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart? My heart.
 

