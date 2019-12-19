I can tell by your eyes
That you've probably been crying forever.
And the stars in the sky
Don't mean nothing to you, they're a mirror.
I don't want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart?
If I stand all alone
Will the shadow hide the colors of my heart:
Blue for the tears, black for the night's fears.
The stars in the sky don't mean nothing to you, they're just a mirror.
I don't want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart?
My heart. Oh, my my heart. My heart.
I don't want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart? My heart.