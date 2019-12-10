Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

Foto: Facebook Rod Stewart

She sits alone waiting for suggestionsHe's so nervous avoiding all the questionsHis lips are dry, her heart is gently poundingDon't you just know exactly what they're thinkingHis heart's beating like a drum (like a drum)Is he gonna get this girl home?Well, soon, baby, we'll be all aloneDon't you just know exactly what they're thinking?If you want my body and you think I'm sexyCome on, sugar, tell me soIf you really need me, just reach out and touch meCome on, honey, tell me soHe's acting shy, looking for an answerCome on, honey, let's spend the night togetherNow hold on a minute before we go much furtherGive me a dime so I can phone my motherThey catch a cab to his high-rise apartmentAt last he can tell exactly what his heart meantIf you want my body and you think I'm sexyCome on, sugar, tell me so (tell me so)If you really need me, just reach out and touch meCome on, honey, tell me soOh yeah, yeah, yeahYeah, ooh, oohI like this, I like this, I like thisCome on, baby, spend the nightI promised to behave myselfOh yeah, oh yeahYeah, yeah, yeahHis heart is beating like a drum (like a drum)Is he gonna get this girl home? (Is he)We'll soon, baby, we'll be aloneDon't you just know exactly what they're thinking?If you want my body and you think I'm sexyCome on, sugar, tell me soIf you really need me, just reach out and touch meCome on, honey, tell me so (tell me so)If you really, really, really need meJust let me knowJust let me knowIf you really need meIf you really, really, really need meJust let me knowJust let me knowOh yeah, yeah