Cry baby, cry baby, cry babyWelcome back homeYou know she told you,Honey I know she told you that she loved youMuch, much more than I didBut I know she left youAnd you swear that you just don't know whyBut honey, you know that I'll always be aroundIf you ever want meCome on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry babyOh honey, welcome back homeDon't you know,Honey, ain't nobody ever gonna love youThe way I try to do?To take your painAnd all your heartache, too?And honey, you knowThat I'll always, always be aroundIf you ever want meCome on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby,Honey, like you always seem to do.And I know that it might be too, darlingThat the grass always looks greenerWhen you're looking at somebody else's yardBut honey, know the real thingI waited you at homeI saw you didI had a manHe said honey, honeyYou know that I Love youBut I gotta go find myselfYa know I gotta go find my lifeI gotta go find myself over in AfricaOr over in New York cityOr over in LimaSomeplace cats are always wandering off toI never figure exactly where it wasthey're always going somewhere, manAnd I said baby don't you realizeYou looking for your life over there, honeyYou wonder where your life is?Your life is waiting like a god damn fool right hereFor you, manAnd one morning you're gonna wake up in CasablancaOne in all fancy places, honeyYou're gonna be freezing to deathYou're gonna wake up and you'll say good LordGood good LordI just went off and left that womanWhat the hell am I doing in Casablanca, man?I mean reallyOne of these says that cats gonna wake up and say that to himselfAnd when he comes back homethereJust like the Capricorn I amI'll be standing there waitinglyI said baby, I knew one dayThat you'd finally come on home to mehoneyand when you walk through my front doorI'm gonna be able to tellby the look in your eyesI said Good GodThat man finally done got itLord that man finally done realizeSo you can put your head on my shoulder baby, yeah'Cause I know you got some more tears to shed, dearSo come on, come on, come on, come onCome on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry babyOh honey, welcome back homeCry baby, cry babyI know you wanna be a little lonely, babyCry, cry, cry babyYou gotta talk to your mama nowHoney, you gotta talk to your sweet mama nowCry, cry baby, cry baby, cryCry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby