Cry baby, cry baby, cry baby
Welcome back home
You know she told you,
Honey I know she told you that she loved you
Much, much more than I did
But I know she left you
And you swear that you just don't know why
But honey, you know that I'll always be around
If you ever want me
Come on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby
Oh honey, welcome back home
Don't you know,
Honey, ain't nobody ever gonna love you
The way I try to do?
To take your pain
And all your heartache, too?
And honey, you know
That I'll always, always be around
If you ever want me
Come on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby,
Honey, like you always seem to do.
And I know that it might be too, darling
That the grass always looks greener
When you're looking at somebody else's yard
But honey, know the real thing
I waited you at home
I saw you did
I had a man
He said honey, honey
You know that I Love you
But I gotta go find myself
Ya know I gotta go find my life
I gotta go find myself over in Africa
Or over in New York city
Or over in Lima
Someplace cats are always wandering off to
I never figure exactly where it was
they're always going somewhere, man
And I said baby don't you realize
You looking for your life over there, honey
You wonder where your life is?
Your life is waiting like a god damn fool right here
For you, man
And one morning you're gonna wake up in Casablanca
One in all fancy places, honey
You're gonna be freezing to death
You're gonna wake up and you'll say good Lord
Good good Lord
I just went off and left that woman
What the hell am I doing in Casablanca, man?
I mean really
One of these says that cats gonna wake up and say that to himself
And when he comes back home
there
Just like the Capricorn I am
I'll be standing there waitingly
I said baby, I knew one day
That you'd finally come on home to me
honey
and when you walk through my front door
I'm gonna be able to tell
by the look in your eyes
I said Good God
That man finally done got it
Lord that man finally done realize
So you can put your head on my shoulder baby, yeah
'Cause I know you got some more tears to shed, dear
So come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby
Oh honey, welcome back home
Cry baby, cry baby
I know you wanna be a little lonely, baby
Cry, cry, cry baby
You gotta talk to your mama now
Honey, you gotta talk to your sweet mama now
Cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry
Cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby
