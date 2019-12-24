Música

Shallow

And in the bad times I fear myself

| 24/12/2019 a les 11:14h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Shallow, cançó

Tell me something, girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there something else you're searching for?

I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

Tell me something, boy
Aren't you tired trying to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We're far from the shallow now

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We're far from the shallow now

Lady Gaga i Bradley Cooper a la pel·lícula «A Star Is Born»

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Chaplin, en nom de la democràcia

Catorze
Pensem massa i sentim massa poc. Més que màquines, necessitem humanitat
Imatge il·lustrativa

El límit de l'empatia

Eleonora Stella Hariyono Oei | 5 comentaris
Una animació reflexiona sobre què pot passar quan xuclem el dolor dels altres
Imatge il·lustrativa

Abans de tancar

Ernest Riera
Un curtmetratge mostra l'alarmant situació que viuen els petits comerços
Imatge il·lustrativa

​La vida és joc

Xavier Roca
El CCCB combina reflexió i esperit lúdic en una gran exposició sobre la cultura del videojoc
Més entrades...