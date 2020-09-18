Música

El «Here Comes the Sun» de Nina Simone

Little darling/ It's been a long/ cold and lonely winter

| 18/09/2020 a les 18:35h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Beatles, Here comes the sun, cançó, Nina Simone

Here comes the sun

Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it's alright
It's alright

Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it's alright
It's alright

Little darling
It's been a long
cold and lonely winter
Little darling
It feels like years
Since you've been here

Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it's alright
It's alright

Little darling
The smiles have returned
To the faces now
Little darling
It seems like years
Since you've been here

Little darling
it's been a long
cold lonely winter
Little darling
it feels like years
since you've been here

Here somes the sun
Aren't you glad to see it?
I say it's alright

Here comes the sun
Little darling
I say it's alright

