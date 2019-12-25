VOSC

Meravellosa aquesta nit

I el més increïble de tot/ és que tu ni t'adones/ de com t'estimo

23/07/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: VOSC
Alguna cosa devia tenir la Pattie Boyd. El gener del 66, amb vint-i-un anys, es va casar amb George Harrison. Es van divorciar al cap d’onze anys i, un parell d’anys més tard, ella es va tornar a casar amb Eric Clapton. Dos mites del rock anglès –i a més bons amics– l'un darrere l’altre, Déu n’hi do.
 

Clapton feia molts anys que estava enamorat de Boyd, des que la va conèixer, a finals dels seixanta, quan encara estava casada amb Harrison. Sembla que del turment per aquest amor (temporalment) impossible van néixer Layla –el clàssic més clàssic de Clapton– i també Bell Bottom Blues, incloses totes dues a l’àlbum Layla and other Assorted Love Songs, que Clapton va gravar el 1970 amb Derek and the Dominos.
 
Uns quants anys més tard, amb Boyd ja separada de Harrison, Clapton hi va tornar i li va dedicar aquest Wonderful Tonight que us oferim al VOSC traduït i subtitulat en català. La va incloure a l'àlbum del 1977 que va titular amb el seu malnom, Slowhand.


Es va fent de nit; ella no sap quin vestit posar-se.
Es va maquillant i es pentina el cabell llarg i ros.
I aleshores em pregunta, “Estic bé?”
I jo li dic, “Sí, estàs meravellosa aquesta nit.”
 
Anem a una festa i tothom es tomba per mirar
aquesta dona preciosa que camina al meu costat.
I aleshores em pregunta, “Et trobes bé?”
I jo li dic “Sí, em trobo de meravella aquesta nit.”
 
Em trobo de meravella perquè veig
la llum de l’amor en els teus ulls.
I el més increïble de tot
és que tu ni t’adones de
com t’estimo.
 
És hora de tornar a casa i em fa mal el cap,
li dono les claus del cotxe i m’ajuda a ficar
al llit.
I aleshores li dic, mentre apago el llum,
li dic, “Reina meva, estaves meravellosa aquesta nit.
Oh, reina meva, estaves meravellosa aquesta nit.”

 



Versió original

Wonderful Tonight
 
It's late in the evening; she's wondering what clothes to wear.
She puts on her make-up and brushes her long blonde hair.
And then she asks me, "Do I look all right?"
And I say, "Yes, you look wonderful tonight."
 
We go to a party and everyone turns to see
This beautiful lady that's walking around with me.
And then she asks me, "Do you feel all right?"
And I say, "Yes, I feel wonderful tonight."
 
 
I feel wonderful because I see
The love light in your eyes.
And the wonder of it all
Is that you just don't realize
how much I love you.
 
It's time to go home now and I've got an aching head,
So I give her the car keys and she helps me to bed.
And then I tell her, as I turn out the light,
I say, "My darling, you were wonderful tonight.
Oh my darling, you were wonderful tonight."
 

Eric Clapton (1977)

 

