Música

Let's Twist Again

Well, around and round and up and down

| 01/01/2020 a les 17:45h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Chubby Checker, música, cançó, Let's Twist Again, Kal Mann, Dave Appell

Come on let's twist again 
Like you did last summer 
Yeah, let's twist again 
Like you did last year

Do you remember when 
Things were really hummin' 
Yeah let's twist again 
Twist the time is here

Well, around and round and up and down 
We go again 
Come on baby make me know you love me so

Let's twist again 
Like you did last summer 
Come on, let's twist again 
Like you did last year
Twist

Let's twist again 
Like you did last summer 
Come on, let's twist again
Like you did last year

Do you remember when 
Things were really hummin’
Come on, let's twist again
Twist the time is here

Well, around and round and up and down
We go again 
Come on baby make me know you love me so

Come on, let's twist again
Like you did last summer
Yeah, let's twist again
Like you did last year

Come on, let's twist again
Twist the time is here

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

La màgia de l'stop-motion

Andrea Love
Un vídeo hipnòtic mostra què es pot arribar a fer amb aquesta tècnica
Imatge il·lustrativa

Canvi de papers

Steve Cutts | 1 comentari
Una animació de Steve Cutts posa les persones al lloc dels animals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Chaplin, en nom de la democràcia

Catorze
Pensem massa i sentim massa poc. Més que màquines, necessitem humanitat
Imatge il·lustrativa

El límit de l'empatia

Eleonora Stella Hariyono Oei | 5 comentaris
Una animació reflexiona sobre què pot passar quan xuclem el dolor dels altres
Més entrades...