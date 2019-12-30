Come on let's twist again
Like you did last summer
Yeah, let's twist again
Like you did last year
Do you remember when
Things were really hummin'
Yeah let's twist again
Twist the time is here
Well, around and round and up and down
We go again
Come on baby make me know you love me so
Let's twist again
Like you did last summer
Come on, let's twist again
Like you did last year
Twist
Let's twist again
Like you did last summer
Come on, let's twist again
Like you did last year
Do you remember when
Things were really hummin’
Come on, let's twist again
Twist the time is here
Well, around and round and up and down
We go again
Come on baby make me know you love me so
Come on, let's twist again
Like you did last summer
Yeah, let's twist again
Like you did last year
Come on, let's twist again
Twist the time is here