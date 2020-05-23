Foto: -JosephB-

D'una mare al seu fill

Langston Hughes (Joplin, Missouri, 1 de febrer de 1902 - Nova York, 22 de maig de 1967) va ser un poeta, novel·lista i dramaturg estatunidenc. En llegim aquest poema, en la seva versió original en anglès i en la traducció al català que n'ha fet Anna Pena.Fill, deixa'm que et digui:la meva vida no ha estat una escala de cristall.M'hi he trobat claus,i estelles,i esglaons trencats,i llocs sense catifa a terra–nus.Però tota l'estonam'he seguit enfilant.I he arribat a fites.I he tombat cantonades.I de vegades he entrat en la foscorsense cap mena de llum.Fill, no tornis mai enrere.Ni se t'acudeixi baixar un esglaóperquè et sembli massa difícil.No caiguis ara.Perquè jo segueixo endavant, amor.Segueixo pujant.I la meva vida no ha estat una escala de cristall.Versió original:Well, son, I'll tell you:Life for me ain't been no crystal stair.It's had tacks in it,And splinters,And boards torn up,And places with no carpet on the floor–Bare.But all the timeI'se been a-climbin' on,And reachin' landin's,And turnin' corners,And sometimes goin' in the darkWhere there ain't been no light.So, boy, don't you turn back.Don't you set down on the steps.'Cause you finds it's kinder hard.Don't you fall now—For I'se still goin', honey,I'se still climbin',And life for me ain't been no crystal stair.