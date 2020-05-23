Poesia

| 01/02/2021 a les 00:00h
Especial: Poesia
Anna Pena, Langston Hughes
Langston Hughes (Joplin, Missouri, 1 de febrer de 1902 - Nova York, 22 de maig de 1967) va ser un poeta, novel·lista i dramaturg estatunidenc. En llegim aquest poema, en la seva versió original en anglès i en la traducció al català que n'ha fet Anna Pena.
 

Foto: -JosephB-



D'una mare al seu fill

Fill, deixa'm que et digui:
la meva vida no ha estat una escala de cristall.
M'hi he trobat claus,
i estelles,
i esglaons trencats,
i llocs sense catifa a terra–
nus.
Però tota l'estona
m'he seguit enfilant.
I he arribat a fites.
I he tombat cantonades.
I de vegades he entrat en la foscor
sense cap mena de llum.
Fill, no tornis mai enrere.
Ni se t'acudeixi baixar un esglaó
perquè et sembli massa difícil.
No caiguis ara.
Perquè jo segueixo endavant, amor.
Segueixo pujant.
I la meva vida no ha estat una escala de cristall.


Versió original:

Mother to Son

Well, son, I'll tell you:
Life for me ain't been no crystal stair.
It's had tacks in it,
And splinters,
And boards torn up,
And places with no carpet on the floor–
Bare.
But all the time 
I'se been a-climbin' on,
And reachin' landin's,
And turnin' corners,
And sometimes goin' in the dark
Where there ain't been no light.
So, boy, don't you turn back.
Don't you set down on the steps.
'Cause you finds it's kinder hard.
Don't you fall now—
For I'se still goin', honey,
I'se still climbin',
And life for me ain't been no crystal stair.

COMENTARIS

Mare
M at, 23/05/2020 a les 17:40
+2
-0
Quanta raó! Totes les mares trobant estelles,a vegades molt grosses, però donarien la vida perque els seus fills no si entrebanquin

