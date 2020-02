Foto: www.harrynilsson.com

Harry Nilsson va néixer a Brooklyn el 15 de juny del 1941 i va morir a Agoura Hills el 15 de gener del 1994. Recordem el cantant estatunidenc guanyador de dos premis Grammy, conegut en bona part per la interpretació de Without You , escoltant com va versionar Everybody's Talkin, de Freud Neil.Everybody's talking at meI don't hear a word they're sayingOnly the echoes of my mindPeople stopping, staringI can't see their facesOnly the shadows of their eyesI'm going where the sun keeps shiningThrough the pouring rainGoing where the weather suits my clothesBanking off of the northeast windsSailing on a summer breezeAnd skipping over the ocean like a stoneI'm going where the sun keeps shiningThrough the pouring rainGoing where the weather suits my clothesBanking off of the northeast windsSailing on a summer breezeAnd skipping over the ocean like a stoneEverybody's talking at meCan't hear a word they're sayingOnly the echoes of my mindI won't let you leave my love behindNo, I won't let you leaveI won't let you leave my love behind