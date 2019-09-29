Tast editorial

Un altre temps

No és estrany, doncs, que molts morin de pena,/ que es sentin sols a l’hora de morir

| 21/02/2021 a les 00:00h
Especial: Poesia
Arxivat a: Biblioteca, Tast editorial, tast editorial, W. H. Auden, poema, poesia
Wystan Hugh Auden (York, 1907) és considerat un dels poetes anglesos més important del segle XX. L'escriptor, que també va ser crític, autor de teatre, assagista, traductor i professor, el 1948 va guanyar el premi Pulitzer amb The Age of Anxiety. Se l’ha considerat un antiromàntic per la seva claredat analítica, però a la vegada era versàtil, inventiu, prolífic i capaç de conrear tant les formes clàssiques com d’inventar-ne de noves. Va morir a Viena el 1973. Edicions de 1984 ha publicat Un altre tempsla primera gran antologia de l'escriptor traduïda en català (per Marcel Riera). Hi trobem, en edició bilingüe, gairebé la meitat de tots els seus poemes curts.
 

Foto: Catorze


Un altre temps

Per a nosaltres, per als qui fugim,
i com les flors que no es poden comptar
o les bèsties, que no els cal recordar,
és en el dia d’avui que vivim.

N’hi ha tants procurant dir Ara No,
n’hi ha tants que no tenen l’ocasió
de dir Jo Sóc, com una escapatòria
per perdre’s, si poguessin, en la història.

Saluden amb la gràcia dels vells temps
l’ensenya adient en lloc adient,
escales amunt remugant com vells
sobre el Meu i el Seu, Nosaltres i Ells.

Com si el temps fos allò que van voler
quan posseir-lo no els costava re,
com si ells s’haguessin equivocat
en no desitjar haver-se’l quedat.

No és estrany, doncs, que molts morin de pena,
que es sentin sols a l’hora de morir;
ningú no creu ni li agrada mentir:
un altre temps té una vida més plena.


Another Time

For us like any other fugitive,
Like the numberless flowers that cannot number
And all the beasts that need not remember,
It is to-day in which we live.

So many try to say Not Now,
So many have forgotten how
To say I Am, and would be
Lost, if they could, in history.

Bowing, for instance, with such old-world grace
To a proper flag in a proper place,
Muttering like ancients as they stump upstairs
Of Mine and His or Ours and Theirs.

Just as if time were what they used to will
When it was gifted with possession still,
Just as if they were wrong
In no more wishing to belong.

No wonder then so many die of grief,
So many are so lonely as they die;
No one has yet believed or liked a lie:
Another time has other lives to live.
 

Foto: John Kjellstrom, 1964

 

 Un altre temps
 
 
 © W. H. Auden
 © de la traducció: Marcel Riera
 © amb pròleg d'Àlex Susanna
 © amb llicència d’Edicions de 1984

COMENTARIS

Un altre temps
Nuri C, 29/09/2019 a les 14:04
+0
-0
M'agrada molt el poema i mooolt la traducció, s'agraeix!
Un altre temps
Nuri C, 29/09/2019 a les 17:36
+0
-0
M'agrada molt el poema i mooolt la traducció, s'agraeix!
ATENCIÓ
Anònim, 29/09/2019 a les 20:17
+0
-0
Podríeu contestar aquesta enquesta totalment anònima? És per un treball d'investigació. Moltísimes gracies!!



GuuB2c3K5ybv6

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cultura als barris i per a tothom

El Barcelona Districte Cultural porta 44 espectacles a 29 equipaments de la ciutat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fetén Fetén, músiques per ballar

El CaixaForum programa un concert del duet integrat per Diego Galaz i Jorge Arribas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marilyn vista per Milton H. Greene

La Filmoteca de Catalunya dedica un cicle i una exposició a l'actriu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Imprimir el futur

El CosmoCaixa mostra com la impressió 3D transforma el dia a dia
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

​Parlar de la mort amb infants

Núria Sanz
La Sala Beckett estrena l'obra infantil «Les croquetes oblidades»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els 103 anys de Kirk Douglas

Catorze
L'actor va rebre un Oscar honorific el 1996 en reconeixement a mig segle de carrera
Imatge il·lustrativa

Rosa Parks: «No m'aixecaré»

Catorze | 2 comentaris
La història de la dona que va plantar cara a la llei de segregació racial dels EEUU
Imatge il·lustrativa

De la pel·lícula al cartell

Candice Drouet
Un vídeo recull escenes de films que han servit per publicitar-les
Més entrades...