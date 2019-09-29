Foto: Catorze
Un altre temps
Per a nosaltres, per als qui fugim,
i com les flors que no es poden comptar
o les bèsties, que no els cal recordar,
és en el dia d’avui que vivim.
N’hi ha tants procurant dir Ara No,
n’hi ha tants que no tenen l’ocasió
de dir Jo Sóc, com una escapatòria
per perdre’s, si poguessin, en la història.
Saluden amb la gràcia dels vells temps
l’ensenya adient en lloc adient,
escales amunt remugant com vells
sobre el Meu i el Seu, Nosaltres i Ells.
Com si el temps fos allò que van voler
quan posseir-lo no els costava re,
com si ells s’haguessin equivocat
en no desitjar haver-se’l quedat.
No és estrany, doncs, que molts morin de pena,
que es sentin sols a l’hora de morir;
ningú no creu ni li agrada mentir:
un altre temps té una vida més plena.
Another Time
For us like any other fugitive,
Like the numberless flowers that cannot number
And all the beasts that need not remember,
It is to-day in which we live.
So many try to say Not Now,
So many have forgotten how
To say I Am, and would be
Lost, if they could, in history.
Bowing, for instance, with such old-world grace
To a proper flag in a proper place,
Muttering like ancients as they stump upstairs
Of Mine and His or Ours and Theirs.
Just as if time were what they used to will
When it was gifted with possession still,
Just as if they were wrong
In no more wishing to belong.
No wonder then so many die of grief,
So many are so lonely as they die;
No one has yet believed or liked a lie:
Another time has other lives to live.
Foto: John Kjellstrom, 1964
© W. H. Auden
© de la traducció: Marcel Riera
© amb pròleg d'Àlex Susanna
© amb llicència d’Edicions de 1984