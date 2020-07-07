Tom Waits va publicar la cançó Downtown Train el 1985 al disc Rain Dogs. Escoltem també la versió que en va fer Rod Stewart.Outside another yellow moonHas punched a hole in the nighttime, yesI climb through the window and down to the streetI'm shining like a new dimeThe downtown trains are fullWith all those Brooklyn girlsThey try so hard to breakOut of their little worldsWell, you wave your handAnd they scatter like crowsThey have nothingThat will ever capture your heartThey're just thorns without the roseBe careful of them in the darkOh, if I was the oneYou chose to be your only oneOh yeahCan't you hear me now?Can't you hear me now?Will I see you tonightOn a downtown trainEvery night it's just the sameYou leave me lonelyNow I know your window and I know it's lateI know your stairs and your doorwayI walk down your street and past your gateI stand by the light at the four wayYou watch them as they fallOh baby, they all have heartattacksThey stay at the carnivalBut they'll never win you backWill I see you tonightOn a downtown trainEvery night, every nightIt's just the same, oh babyWill I see you tonightOn a downtown trainAll of my dreams they fall like rainOh baby, on a downtown trainWill I see you tonightOn a downtown trainEvery night, every nightIt's just the same, oh babyWill I see you tonightOh, on a downtown trainAll of my dreams just fall like rainAll on a downtown train