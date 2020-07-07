Música

Downtown Train

Every night it's just the same/ You leave me lonely

| 08/07/2020 a les 10:48h
Tom Waits va publicar la cançó Downtown Train el 1985 al disc Rain Dogs. Escoltem també la versió que en va fer Rod Stewart.


Outside another yellow moon
Has punched a hole in the nighttime, yes
I climb through the window and down to the street
I'm shining like a new dime

The downtown trains are full
With all those Brooklyn girls
They try so hard to break
Out of their little worlds

Well, you wave your hand
And they scatter like crows
They have nothing
That will ever capture your heart

They're just thorns without the rose
Be careful of them in the dark

Oh, if I was the one
You chose to be your only one
Oh yeah
Can't you hear me now?
Can't you hear me now?
 
Will I see you tonight
On a downtown train
Every night it's just the same
You leave me lonely
 
Now I know your window and I know it's late
I know your stairs and your doorway
I walk down your street and past your gate
I stand by the light at the four way

You watch them as they fall
Oh baby, they all have heartattacks
They stay at the carnival
But they'll never win you back
 
Will I see you tonight
On a downtown train
Every night, every night
It's just the same, oh baby
 
Will I see you tonight
On a downtown train
All of my dreams they fall like rain
Oh baby, on a downtown train
 
Will I see you tonight
On a downtown train
Every night, every night
It's just the same, oh baby
 
Will I see you tonight
Oh, on a downtown train
All of my dreams just fall like rain
All on a downtown train

