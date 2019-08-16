Poesia

Bukowski recitat per Tom Waits

Hi ha llum en algun lloc./ potser no és gaire llum però/ venç la foscor

O sigui que vols ser escriptor?

| 09/03/2021 a les 00:01h
Especial: Poesia
Arxivat a: Biblioteca, Bukowski, Tom Waits, poema, poesia
Escoltem com Tom Waits llegeix el poema The Laughing Heart, de Charles Bukowski (Alemanya, 16 d'agost de 1920 - els Estats Units, 9 de març de 1994), i llegim la traducció al català que n'ha fet Marta Pera Cucurell.
 

El cor que riu

la teva vida és la teva vida
no la deixis bastonejar fins a una submissió humida.
estigues alerta.
hi ha sortides.
hi ha llum en algun lloc.
potser no és gaire llum però
venç la foscor.
estigues alerta.
els déus et donaran oportunitats.
reconeix-les.
pren-les.
no pots vèncer la mort, però
pots vèncer la vida, de vegades.
i com més sovint ho aprenguis a fer,
més llum hi haurà.
la teva vida és la teva vida.
reconeix-la ara que la tens.
ets meravellós.
els déus es volen delectar
en tu.


The Laughing Heart 

your life is your life
don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission.
be on the watch.
there are ways out.
there is light somewhere.
it may not be much light but
it beats the darkness.
be on the watch.
the gods will offer you chances.
know them.
take them.
you can’t beat death but
you can beat death in life, sometimes.
and the more often you learn to do it,
the more light there will be.
your life is your life.
know it while you have it.
you are marvelous
the gods wait to delight
in you.

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

El 8 de març amb Maria del Mar Bonet

La cantautora inaugura el cicle de concerts «Som aquí» a la sala Luz de Gas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cultura als barris i per a tothom

El Barcelona Districte Cultural porta 44 espectacles a 29 equipaments de la ciutat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fetén Fetén, músiques per ballar

El CaixaForum programa un concert del duet integrat per Diego Galaz i Jorge Arribas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marilyn vista per Milton H. Greene

La Filmoteca de Catalunya dedica un cicle i una exposició a l'actriu
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Jordi Dauder, la revolució pendent

Catorze
14 reflexions de l'actor, que defensava «la lluita per la nostra república, del cinema o del que sigui»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Romeu Nuréiev i Julieta Fonteyn

Serguei Prokófiev | 1 comentari
Els ballarins interpreten l'escena del balcó del ballet de Prokòfiev
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les cares de la por

Publicis Conseil | 3 comentaris
Un vídeo mostra de quina manera el racisme entra dins dels nostres ulls
Imatge il·lustrativa

El rumb dels xefs

Alberto Rodríguez | 1 comentari
Estrella Damm presenta una campanya per donar suport al món de la gastronomia
Més entrades...