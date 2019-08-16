Bukowski recitat per Tom Waits

El cor que riu

The Laughing Heart

Escoltem com Tom Waits llegeix el poema The Laughing Heart, de Charles Bukowski (Alemanya, 16 d'agost de 1920 - els Estats Units, 9 de març de 1994), i llegim la traducció al català que n'ha fet Marta Pera Cucurell.la teva vida és la teva vidano la deixis bastonejar fins a una submissió humida.estigues alerta.hi ha sortides.hi ha llum en algun lloc.potser no és gaire llum peròvenç la foscor.estigues alerta.els déus et donaran oportunitats.reconeix-les.pren-les.no pots vèncer la mort, peròpots vèncer la vida, de vegades.i com més sovint ho aprenguis a fer,més llum hi haurà.la teva vida és la teva vida.reconeix-la ara que la tens.ets meravellós.els déus es volen delectaren tu.your life is your lifedon’t let it be clubbed into dank submission.be on the watch.there are ways out.there is light somewhere.it may not be much light butit beats the darkness.be on the watch.the gods will offer you chances.know them.take them.you can’t beat death butyou can beat death in life, sometimes.and the more often you learn to do it,the more light there will be.your life is your life.know it while you have it.you are marvelousthe gods wait to delightin you.