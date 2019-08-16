Poesia

Bukowski recitat per Tom Waits

Hi ha llum en algun lloc./ potser no és gaire llum però/ venç la foscor

O sigui que vols ser escriptor?

Especial: Poesia
Escoltem com Tom Waits llegeix el poema The Laughing Heart, de Charles Bukowski (Alemanya, 16 d'agost de 1920 - els Estats Units, 9 de març de 1994), i llegim la traducció al català que n'ha fet Marta Pera Cucurell.
 

El cor que riu

la teva vida és la teva vida
no la deixis bastonejar fins a una submissió humida.
estigues alerta.
hi ha sortides.
hi ha llum en algun lloc.
potser no és gaire llum però
venç la foscor.
estigues alerta.
els déus et donaran oportunitats.
reconeix-les.
pren-les.
no pots vèncer la mort, però
pots vèncer la vida, de vegades.
i com més sovint ho aprenguis a fer,
més llum hi haurà.
la teva vida és la teva vida.
reconeix-la ara que la tens.
ets meravellós.
els déus es volen delectar
en tu.


The Laughing Heart 

your life is your life
don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission.
be on the watch.
there are ways out.
there is light somewhere.
it may not be much light but
it beats the darkness.
be on the watch.
the gods will offer you chances.
know them.
take them.
you can’t beat death but
you can beat death in life, sometimes.
and the more often you learn to do it,
the more light there will be.
your life is your life.
know it while you have it.
you are marvelous
the gods wait to delight
in you.

