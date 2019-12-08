Música

Imagine

You may say I'm a dreamer/ But I'm not the only one

| 08/12/2019 a les 00:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Imagine, cançó, John Lennon

Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky

Imagine all the people
Living for today

Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too

Imagine all the people
Living life in peace

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one

COMENTARIS

Mite
Anònim, 08/12/2019 a les 18:54
+1
-0
Feia nosa..😓😥

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cada gota d'aigua

Una exposició mostra com el canvi climàtic afecta un bé tan preuat i explora solucions al problema
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tornant a casa per Nadal

Heathrow | 14 comentaris
Un anunci de l'aeroport de Heathrow deixa clar quin és el millor regal de les festes
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les teves punxes

Jung von Matt | 2 comentaris
Un anunci de Nadal reflexiona sobre la necessitat d'acollir i conviure amb la diferència
Imatge il·lustrativa

La sorpresa

TBWA / Media Arts Lab
Un anunci mostra que els millors regals són els inesperats
Imatge il·lustrativa

No t'oblidis de ser un nen

Catorze | 1 comentari
L'anunci nadalenc d'una petita botiga de Gal·les ens empeny a retrobar l'infant que vam ser
Més entrades...