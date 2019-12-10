Música

The Look

When everything I'll ever do I'll do for you

| 10/12/2019 a les 13:02h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Roxette, Marie Friedriksson
La cantant Marie Fredriksson, que amb Per Gessle va formar el duet Roxette, va néixer a Suècia el 30 de maig de 1958 i ha mort als 61 anys el 9 de desembre 2019. Recordem un dels seus grans èxits.


One, two, three, four
Walking like a man
Hitting like a hammer
She's a juvenile scam
Never was a quitter
Tasty like a raindrop
She's got the look

Heavenly bound
Cause heaven's got a number
When she's spinning me around
Kissing is a color
Her loving is a wild dog
She's got the look

She's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)
What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue
When everything I'll ever do I'll do for you
And I go la la la la la she's got the look

Fire in the ice
Naked to the t-bone
Is a lover's disguise
Banging on the head drum
Shaking like a mad bull
She's got the look

Swaying to the band
Moving like a hammer
She's a miracle man
Loving is the ocean
Kissing is the wet sand
She's got the look

She's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)
What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue
When everything I'll ever do I'll do for you
And I go la la la la la she's got the look

Walking like a man
Hitting like a hammer
She's a juvenile scam
Never was a quitter
Tasty like a raindrop
She's got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)
She's got the look

She's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)
What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue
When everything I'll ever do I'll do for you
And I go la la la la la she's got the look

What in the world can make you so blue
When everything I'll ever do I'll do for you
And I go la la la la la (na na na na na na)
She's got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)
She's got the look, she's got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)
She's got the look, she's got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)

Foto: Facebook Roxette

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cada gota d'aigua

Una exposició mostra com el canvi climàtic afecta un bé tan preuat i explora solucions al problema
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tornant a casa per Nadal

Heathrow | 14 comentaris
Un anunci de l'aeroport de Heathrow deixa clar quin és el millor regal de les festes
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les teves punxes

Jung von Matt | 2 comentaris
Un anunci de Nadal reflexiona sobre la necessitat d'acollir i conviure amb la diferència
Imatge il·lustrativa

La sorpresa

TBWA / Media Arts Lab
Un anunci mostra que els millors regals són els inesperats
Imatge il·lustrativa

No t'oblidis de ser un nen

Catorze | 1 comentari
L'anunci nadalenc d'una petita botiga de Gal·les ens empeny a retrobar l'infant que vam ser
Més entrades...