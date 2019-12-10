Foto: Facebook Roxette

La cantant Marie Fredriksson, que amb Per Gessle va formar el duet Roxette, va néixer a Suècia el 30 de maig de 1958 i ha mort als 61 anys el 9 de desembre 2019. Recordem un dels seus grans èxits.One, two, three, fourWalking like a manHitting like a hammerShe's a juvenile scamNever was a quitterTasty like a raindropShe's got the lookHeavenly boundCause heaven's got a numberWhen she's spinning me aroundKissing is a colorHer loving is a wild dogShe's got the lookShe's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blueWhen everything I'll ever do I'll do for youAnd I go la la la la la she's got the lookFire in the iceNaked to the t-boneIs a lover's disguiseBanging on the head drumShaking like a mad bullShe's got the lookSwaying to the bandMoving like a hammerShe's a miracle manLoving is the oceanKissing is the wet sandShe's got the lookShe's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blueWhen everything I'll ever do I'll do for youAnd I go la la la la la she's got the lookWalking like a manHitting like a hammerShe's a juvenile scamNever was a quitterTasty like a raindropShe's got the lookShe goes (na na na na na na)She's got the lookShe's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blueWhen everything I'll ever do I'll do for youAnd I go la la la la la she's got the lookWhat in the world can make you so blueWhen everything I'll ever do I'll do for youAnd I go la la la la la (na na na na na na)She's got the lookShe goes (na na na na na na)She's got the look, she's got the lookShe goes (na na na na na na)She's got the look, she's got the lookShe goes (na na na na na na)