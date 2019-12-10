Marie Fredriksson, que amb Per Gessle va formar part del duet Roxette, va néixer a Suècia el 30 de maig de 1958 i ha mort als 61 anys el 9 de desembre 2019. El 1989 Touchstone Pictures es va posar en contacte amb aquest grup perquè la cançó It Must Have Been Love es convertís en la banda sonora de la pel·lícula Pretty Woman.It must have been love but it's over now.Lay a whisper on my pillowLeave the winter on the groundI wake up lonely, there's air of silenceIn the bedroom and all aroundTouch me now, I close my eyes and dream awayIt must have been love but it's over nowIt must have been good but I lost it somehowIt must have been love but it's over nowFrom the moment we touched 'til the time had run outMake-believing we're togetherThat I'm sheltered by your heartBut in and outside I've turned to waterLike a teardrop in your palmAnd it's a hard winter's day, I dream awayIt must have been love but it's over nowIt must have been good but I lost it somehowIt must have been love but it's over nowFrom the moment we touched 'til the time had run outIt must have been love but it's over nowIt was all that I wanted, now I'm living withoutIt must have been love but it's over nowIt's where the water flows, it's where the wind blows