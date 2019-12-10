Música

Touch me now, I close my eyes and dream away

Marie Fredriksson, que amb Per Gessle va formar part del duet Roxette, va néixer a Suècia el 30 de maig de 1958 i ha mort als 61 anys el 9 de desembre 2019. El 1989 Touchstone Pictures es va posar en contacte amb aquest grup perquè la cançó It Must Have Been Love es convertís en la banda sonora de la pel·lícula Pretty Woman


It must have been love but it's over now.
 
Lay a whisper on my pillow
Leave the winter on the ground
I wake up lonely, there's air of silence
In the bedroom and all around
Touch me now, I close my eyes and dream away
 
It must have been love but it's over now
It must have been good but I lost it somehow
It must have been love but it's over now
From the moment we touched 'til the time had run out
 
Make-believing we're together
That I'm sheltered by your heart
But in and outside I've turned to water
Like a teardrop in your palm
And it's a hard winter's day, I dream away

It must have been love but it's over now
It must have been good but I lost it somehow
It must have been love but it's over now
From the moment we touched 'til the time had run out
 
It must have been love but it's over now
It was all that I wanted, now I'm living without
It must have been love but it's over now
It's where the water flows, it's where the wind blows

Aixó fa mal
Cristina Aragonés, 10/12/2019 a les 16:34
Quina tristor em provoca aquesta notícia. Quantes vegades vaig cantar-ne per mí mateixa les cançons de Roxette. Encara tinc les cassettes....Descansa en pau, Marie.

