Música

London Calling

Engines stop running, but I have no fear

| 14/12/2019 a les 00:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, London Calling, Joe Strummer, The Clash, cançó, música

London calling to the faraway towns
Now war is declared and battle come down
London calling to the underworld
Come out of the cupboard, you boys and girls
London calling, now don't look to us
Phony Beatlemania has bitten the dust
London calling, see we ain't got no swing
Except for the ring of that truncheon thing

The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in
Meltdown expected, the wheat is growin' thin
Engines stop running, but I have no fear
'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river

London calling to the imitation zone
Forget it, brother, you can go it alone
London calling to the zombies of death
Quit holding out and draw another breath
London calling and I don't want to shout
But when we were talking I saw you nodding out
London calling, see we ain't got no high
Except for that one with the yellowy eye

The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in
Engines stop running, the wheat is growin' thin
A nuclear era, but I have no fear
'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river

The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in
Engines stop running, the wheat is growin' thin
A nuclear era, but I have no fear
'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river

Now get this
London calling, yes, I was there, too
And you know what they said? Well, some of it was true!
London calling at the top of the dial
And after all this, won't you give me a smile?

I never felt so much alike alike alike
 

Coberta de «London Calling», tercer disc de The Clash, publicat el 14 de desembre de 1979.

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cada gota d'aigua

Una exposició mostra com el canvi climàtic afecta un bé tan preuat i explora solucions al problema
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tornant a casa per Nadal

Heathrow | 14 comentaris
Un anunci de l'aeroport de Heathrow deixa clar quin és el millor regal de les festes
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les teves punxes

Jung von Matt | 2 comentaris
Un anunci de Nadal reflexiona sobre la necessitat d'acollir i conviure amb la diferència
Imatge il·lustrativa

La sorpresa

TBWA / Media Arts Lab
Un anunci mostra que els millors regals són els inesperats
Imatge il·lustrativa

No t'oblidis de ser un nen

Catorze | 1 comentari
L'anunci nadalenc d'una petita botiga de Gal·les ens empeny a retrobar l'infant que vam ser
Més entrades...