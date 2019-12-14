Coberta de «London Calling», tercer disc de The Clash, publicat el 14 de desembre de 1979.

London calling to the faraway townsNow war is declared and battle come downLondon calling to the underworldCome out of the cupboard, you boys and girlsLondon calling, now don't look to usPhony Beatlemania has bitten the dustLondon calling, see we ain't got no swingExcept for the ring of that truncheon thingThe ice age is coming, the sun is zooming inMeltdown expected, the wheat is growin' thinEngines stop running, but I have no fear'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the riverLondon calling to the imitation zoneForget it, brother, you can go it aloneLondon calling to the zombies of deathQuit holding out and draw another breathLondon calling and I don't want to shoutBut when we were talking I saw you nodding outLondon calling, see we ain't got no highExcept for that one with the yellowy eyeThe ice age is coming, the sun is zooming inEngines stop running, the wheat is growin' thinA nuclear era, but I have no fear'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the riverThe ice age is coming, the sun is zooming inEngines stop running, the wheat is growin' thinA nuclear era, but I have no fear'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the riverNow get thisLondon calling, yes, I was there, tooAnd you know what they said? Well, some of it was true!London calling at the top of the dialAnd after all this, won't you give me a smile?I never felt so much alike alike alike