Can you hear me callingOut your name?You know that I've fallenAnd I don't know what to sayI'll speak a little louderI'll even shoutYou know that I'm proudAnd I can't get the words outOh whoa, I wanna be with you everywhereOh whoa, I wanna be with you everywhere(Wanna be with you everywhere)Something's happeningHappening to meMy friends sayI'm acting peculiarlyCome along, babyWe better make a startYou better make it soonBefore you break my heartOh whoa, I wanna be with you everywhereOh whoa, I wanna be with you everywhere(Wanna be with you everywhere)Can you hear me callingOut your name?You know that I've fallenAnd I don't know what to sayCome along, babyWe better make a startYou better make it soonBefore you break my heartOh whoa, I wanna be with you everywhereOh whoa, I wanna be with you everywhere