La Santa Nit d'Elvis Presley i Frank Sinatra

Silent night, holy nightAll is calm, all is bright'Round yon virgin mother and ChildHoly infant so tender and mildSleep in heavenly peaceSleep in heavenly peaceSilent night, holy nightShepherds quake at the sightGlories stream from heaven afarHeavenly hosts sing Alleluia.Christ the Saviour is bornChrist the Saviour is born.Silent night, holy night,Son of God, love's pure light,Radiant beams from Thy holy face,With the dawn of redeeming grace,Jesus, Lord, at Thy birth,Jesus, Lord, at Thy birth.Silent night, holy night,Wondrous star, lend thy light;With the angels let us sing,Alleluia to our King.Christ the Saviour is born,Christ the Saviour is born.