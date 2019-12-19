La nadala que Bowie no volia cantar

"No puc cantar aquesta cançó. L'odio. Si l'he de cantar, no participaré al programa. En veritat soc aquí perquè a la meva mare li encanta Bing Crosby", va dir David Bowie, que es referia al programa nadalenc que presentava el cantant i actor Bing Crosby i a la nadala La cançó del timbaler –creada per la compositora americana Katherine Kennicott Davis (1892–1980). Davant la seva rotunda negativa, els guionistes d'aquell programa, Larry Grossman i Buz Kohan, van tenir una idea: que escrivís una nova lletra perquè la cantés sobre l'original, que seria cantada per Crosby. "A Bowie li va encantar aquesta proposta. Els dos van començar a treballar i en una hora la van enllestir", va comentar el guionista Grossman. La van titular Peace on Earth/ Little Drummer Boy, i just abans d'interpretar-la Bowie va dir, amb certa ironia, que La cançó del timbaler és una de les preferides del seu fill Duncan, que tenia 6 anys. El vídeo va ser enregistrat el setembre del 1977 i Crosby va morir l'octubre del 1977 d'un infart mentre jugava a golf a Madrid.Come they told me pa-rum-pum-pum-pumA newborn king to see pa-rum-pum-pum-pumOur finest gifts we bring pa-rum-pum-pum-pumRum-pum-pum-pum, rum-pum-pum-pumPeace on Earth can it be?(Come they told me pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)Years from now, perhaps we'll see?(A newborn king to see pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)See the day of glory(Our finest gift we bring pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)See the day, when men of good will(To lay before the king pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)Live in peace, live in peace again(Rum-pum-pum-pum, Rum-pum-pum-pumPeace on Earth(So to honour him pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)Can it be(When we come)Every child must be made awareEvery child must be made to careCare enough for his fellow manTo give all the love that he canI pray my wish will come true(Little baby pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)For my child and your child too(I stood beside him there pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)He'll see the day of glory(I played my drum for him pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)See the day when men of good will(I played my best for him pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)Live in peace, live in peace again(Rum-pum-pum-pum, rum-pum-pum-pum)Peace on Earth(Me and my drum)Can it be