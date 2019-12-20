I don't want a lot for ChristmasThere's just one thing I needI don't care about the presentsUnderneath the Christmas treeI just want you for my ownMore than you could ever knowMake my wish come trueAll I want for Christmas Is youI don't want a lot for ChristmasThere is just one thing I needI don't care about the presentsUnderneath the Christmas treeI don't need to hang my stockingThere upon the fireplaceSanta Claus won't make me happyWith a toy on Christmas dayI just want you for my ownMore than you could ever knowMake my wish come trueAll I want for Christmas is you, you baby.I won't ask for much this ChristmasI won't even wish for snowI'm just gonna keep on waitingUnderneath the mistletoeI won't make a list and send itTo the North Pole for Saint NickI won't even stay awake toHear those magic reindeer clickBecause I just want you here tonightHolding on to me so tightWhat more can I dobaby all I want for Christmas is you, youAll the lights are shiningSo brightly everywhereAnd the sound of children'sLaughter fills the airAnd everyone is singingI hear those sleigh bells ringingSanta won't you bring me the one I really needWon't you please bring my baby to meOh I don't want a lot for ChristmasThis is all I'm asking forI just want to see my babyStanding right outside my doorOh I just want him for my ownMore than you could ever knowMake my wish come trueBaby all I want for Christmas is you