Música

Redemption Song (per Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer)

None but ourselves can free our minds

| 30/12/2019 a les 00:34h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, música, cançó, Redemption Song
"Redemption Song" és l'última cançó de l'últim disc de Bob Marley, Uprising. Es va publicar el 1980, quan ja li havien diagnosticat el càncer que l'acabaria matant un any més tard, quan només tenia 36 anys. N'escoltem la versió que en van fer Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer (de The Clash), així com l'original. 


Old pirates, yes, they rob I
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pit
But my hand was made strong
By the hand of the Almighty
We forward in this generation
Triumphantly

Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds
Have no fear for atomic energy
'Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it's just a part of it
We've got to fulfill the Book
 
Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Redemption songs

Old pirates, yes, they rob I
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pit
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look? 
Some say it's just a part of it
We've got to fulfill the Book

Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
All I ever have
Redemption songs
These songs of freedom
Songs of freedom.

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Chaplin, en nom de la democràcia

Catorze
Pensem massa i sentim massa poc. Més que màquines, necessitem humanitat
Imatge il·lustrativa

El límit de l'empatia

Eleonora Stella Hariyono Oei | 5 comentaris
Una animació reflexiona sobre què pot passar quan xuclem el dolor dels altres
Imatge il·lustrativa

Abans de tancar

Ernest Riera
Un curtmetratge mostra l'alarmant situació que viuen els petits comerços
Imatge il·lustrativa

​La vida és joc

Xavier Roca
El CCCB combina reflexió i esperit lúdic en una gran exposició sobre la cultura del videojoc
Més entrades...