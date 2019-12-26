Redemption Song (per Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer)

"Redemption Song" és l'última cançó de l'últim disc de Bob Marley, Uprising. Es va publicar el 1980, quan ja li havien diagnosticat el càncer que l'acabaria matant un any més tard, quan només tenia 36 anys. N'escoltem la versió que en van fer Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer (de The Clash), així com l'original.
Old pirates, yes, they rob I
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pit
But my hand was made strong
By the hand of the Almighty
We forward in this generation
Triumphantly
Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds
Have no fear for atomic energy
'Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it's just a part of it
We've got to fulfill the Book
Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Old pirates, yes, they rob I
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pit
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it's just a part of it
We've got to fulfill the Book
Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
All I ever have
Redemption songs
These songs of freedom
Songs of freedom.