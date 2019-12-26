Redemption Song (per Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer)

"Redemption Song" és l'última cançó de l'últim disc de Bob Marley, Uprising. Es va publicar el 1980, quan ja li havien diagnosticat el càncer que l'acabaria matant un any més tard, quan només tenia 36 anys. N'escoltem la versió que en van fer Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer (de The Clash), així com l'original.Old pirates, yes, they rob ISold I to the merchant shipsMinutes after they took IFrom the bottomless pitBut my hand was made strongBy the hand of the AlmightyWe forward in this generationTriumphantlyWon't you help to singThese songs of freedom?'Cause all I ever haveRedemption songsRedemption songsEmancipate yourselves from mental slaveryNone but ourselves can free our mindsHave no fear for atomic energy'Cause none of them can stop the timeHow long shall they kill our prophetsWhile we stand aside and look?Some say it's just a part of itWe've got to fulfill the BookWon't you help to singThese songs of freedom?'Cause all I ever haveRedemption songsRedemption songsRedemption songsOld pirates, yes, they rob ISold I to the merchant shipsMinutes after they took IFrom the bottomless pitHow long shall they kill our prophetsWhile we stand aside and look?Some say it's just a part of itWe've got to fulfill the BookWon't you help to singThese songs of freedom?'Cause all I ever haveRedemption songsAll I ever haveRedemption songsThese songs of freedomSongs of freedom.