Bitter Sweet Symphony

But I'm a million different people from one day to the next

| 31/12/2019 a les 11:39h
Cause it's a bittersweet symphony this life
Trying to make ends meet, you're a slave to the money then you die.
I'll take you down the only road I've ever been down
You know the one that takes you to the places where all the veins meet, yeah.
No change, I can't change, I can't change, I can't change,
but I'm here in my mold, I am here in my mold.
But I'm a million different people from one day to the next
I can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

Well I never pray,
But tonight I'm on my knees, yeah.
I need to hear some sounds that recognize the pain in me, yeah.
I let the melody shine, let it cleanse my mind, I feel free now.
But the airwaves are clean and there's nobody singing to me now.
No change, I can't change, I can't change, I can't change,
But I'm here in my mold, I am here in my mold.
And I'm a million different people from one day to the next
I can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

Cause it's a bittersweet symphony this life.
Trying to make ends meet, trying to find some money then you die.
You know, I can't change, I can't change, I can't change,
but I'm here in my mold, I am here in my mold.
And I'm a million different people from one day to the next
I can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
I can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
I can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
It justs sex and violence melody and silence
It justs sex and violence melody and silence (I'll take you down the only road I've ever been down)
It's just sex and violence melody and silence
It's just sex and violence melody and silence
It's just sex and violence melody and silence (I'll take you down the only road I've ever been down)
(It's just sex and violence melody and silence)
(Been down)
(Been down)
 

Foto: Facebook The Verve

