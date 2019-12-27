Bitter Sweet Symphony

Foto: Facebook The Verve

Cause it's a bittersweet symphony this lifeTrying to make ends meet, you're a slave to the money then you die.I'll take you down the only road I've ever been downYou know the one that takes you to the places where all the veins meet, yeah.No change, I can't change, I can't change, I can't change,but I'm here in my mold, I am here in my mold.But I'm a million different people from one day to the nextI can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, noWell I never pray,But tonight I'm on my knees, yeah.I need to hear some sounds that recognize the pain in me, yeah.I let the melody shine, let it cleanse my mind, I feel free now.But the airwaves are clean and there's nobody singing to me now.No change, I can't change, I can't change, I can't change,But I'm here in my mold, I am here in my mold.And I'm a million different people from one day to the nextI can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, noCause it's a bittersweet symphony this life.Trying to make ends meet, trying to find some money then you die.You know, I can't change, I can't change, I can't change,but I'm here in my mold, I am here in my mold.And I'm a million different people from one day to the nextI can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, noI can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, noI can't change my mold, no, no, no, no, no, no, noIt justs sex and violence melody and silenceIt justs sex and violence melody and silence (I'll take you down the only road I've ever been down)It's just sex and violence melody and silenceIt's just sex and violence melody and silenceIt's just sex and violence melody and silence (I'll take you down the only road I've ever been down)(It's just sex and violence melody and silence)(Been down)(Been down)