Yesterday (per Bob Dylan, Ray Charles i Elvis Presley)

Escrita per Paul McCartney i publicada al disc Help! dels Beatles l'any 1965, Yesterday és la cançó que s'ha emès més vegades per la ràdio i se n'han arribat a fer 3.000 versions, entre les quals us en destaquem aquestes.
Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away
Now it looks as though they're here to stay
Oh, I believe in yesterday.
Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to be
There's a shadow hanging over me.
Oh, yesterday came suddenly.
Why she had to go?
I don't know, she wouldn't say
I said something wrong
Now I long for yesterday.
Yesterday
love was such an easy game to play
Now I need a place to hide away
Oh, I believe in yesterday.
Why she had to go?
I don't know, she wouldn't say
I said something wrong
Now I long for yesterday.
Yesterday
love was such an easy game to play
Now I need a place to hide away
Oh, I believe in yesterday.