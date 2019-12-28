Yesterday (per Bob Dylan, Ray Charles i Elvis Presley)

Escrita per Paul McCartney i publicada al disc Help! dels Beatles l'any 1965, Yesterday és la cançó que s'ha emès més vegades per la ràdio i se n'han arribat a fer 3.000 versions, entre les quals us en destaquem aquestes.Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far awayNow it looks as though they're here to stayOh, I believe in yesterday.Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to beThere's a shadow hanging over me.Oh, yesterday came suddenly.Why she had to go?I don't know, she wouldn't sayI said something wrongNow I long for yesterday.Yesterdaylove was such an easy game to playNow I need a place to hide awayOh, I believe in yesterday.Why she had to go?I don't know, she wouldn't sayI said something wrongNow I long for yesterday.Yesterdaylove was such an easy game to playNow I need a place to hide awayOh, I believe in yesterday.