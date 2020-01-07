Música

Blackstar

At the centre of it all/ Your eyes

10/01/2020
Especial: Música
David Bowie va néixer el 8 de gener del 1947 i va morir el 10 de gener del 2016. El dia que feia 69 anys, només dos dies abans de morir, va publicar el seu vint-i-cinquè disc d'estudi, Blackstar, del qual uns mesos abans havia avançat el primer senzill que portava el mateix nom. Recordem el cantant, actor i compositor anglès veient el videoclip d'una de les darreres cançons que va escriure, un curtmemtratge d'aire surrealista dirigit per Johan Renck.


In the villa of Ormen, in the villa of Ormen
Stands a solitary candle, ah ah, ah ah
In the centre of it all, in the centre of it all
Your eyes

On the day of execution, on the day of execution
Only women kneel and smile, ah ah, ah ah
At the center of it all, at the center of it all
Your eyes
Your eyes

Ah ah ah
Ah ah ah

In the villa of Ormen, in the villa of Ormen
Stands a solitary candle, ah ah, ah ah
At the center of it all, at the center of it all
Your eyes
Your eyes

Ah ah ah

Something happened on the day he died
Spirit rose a metre then stepped aside
Somebody else took his place, and bravely cried
(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)

How many times does an angel fall?
How many people lie instead of talking tall?
He trod on sacred ground, he cried loud into the crowd
(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar, I'm not a gangster)

I can't answer why (I'm a blackstar)
Just go with me (I'm not a filmstar)
I'ma take you home (I'm a blackstar)
Take your passport and shoes (I'm not a popstar)
And your sedatives, boo (I'm a blackstar)
You're a flash in the pan (I'm not a marvel star)
I'm the great I Am (I'm a blackstar)

I'm a blackstar, way up, oh honey, I've got game
I see right, so wide, so open-hearted it's pain
I want eagles in my daydreams, diamonds in my eyes
(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)

Something happened on the day he died
Spirit rose a metre then stepped aside
Somebody else took his place, and bravely cried
(I'm a blackstar, I'm a star star, I'm a blackstar)

I can't answer why (I'm not a gangster)
But I can tell you how (I'm not a flam star)
We were born upside-down (I'm a star star)
Born the wrong way 'round (I'm not a white star)
(I'm a blackstar)
(I'm not a gangster)
(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)
(I'm not a porn star, I'm not a wandering star)
(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)

In the villa of Ormen stands a solitary candle
Ah ah, ah ah
At the centre of it all, your eyes

On the day of execution, only women kneel and smile
Ah ah, ah ah
At the centre of it all, your eyes
Your eyes
Ah ah ah
 

Foto: Greg Gorman / Facebook David Bowie

