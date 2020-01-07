Foto: Greg Gorman / Facebook David Bowie

David Bowie va néixer el 8 de gener del 1947 i va morir el 10 de gener del 2016. El dia que feia 69 anys, només dos dies abans de morir, va publicar el seu vint-i-cinquè disc d'estudi, Blackstar, del qual uns mesos abans havia avançat el primer senzill que portava el mateix nom. Recordem el cantant, actor i compositor anglès veient el videoclip d'una de les darreres cançons que va escriure, un curtmemtratge d'aire surrealista dirigit per Johan Renck.In the villa of Ormen, in the villa of OrmenStands a solitary candle, ah ah, ah ahIn the centre of it all, in the centre of it allYour eyesOn the day of execution, on the day of executionOnly women kneel and smile, ah ah, ah ahAt the center of it all, at the center of it allYour eyesYour eyesAh ah ahAh ah ahIn the villa of Ormen, in the villa of OrmenStands a solitary candle, ah ah, ah ahAt the center of it all, at the center of it allYour eyesYour eyesAh ah ahSomething happened on the day he diedSpirit rose a metre then stepped asideSomebody else took his place, and bravely cried(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)How many times does an angel fall?How many people lie instead of talking tall?He trod on sacred ground, he cried loud into the crowd(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar, I'm not a gangster)I can't answer why (I'm a blackstar)Just go with me (I'm not a filmstar)I'ma take you home (I'm a blackstar)Take your passport and shoes (I'm not a popstar)And your sedatives, boo (I'm a blackstar)You're a flash in the pan (I'm not a marvel star)I'm the great I Am (I'm a blackstar)I'm a blackstar, way up, oh honey, I've got gameI see right, so wide, so open-hearted it's painI want eagles in my daydreams, diamonds in my eyes(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)Something happened on the day he diedSpirit rose a metre then stepped asideSomebody else took his place, and bravely cried(I'm a blackstar, I'm a star star, I'm a blackstar)I can't answer why (I'm not a gangster)But I can tell you how (I'm not a flam star)We were born upside-down (I'm a star star)Born the wrong way 'round (I'm not a white star)(I'm a blackstar)(I'm not a gangster)(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)(I'm not a porn star, I'm not a wandering star)(I'm a blackstar, I'm a blackstar)In the villa of Ormen stands a solitary candleAh ah, ah ahAt the centre of it all, your eyesOn the day of execution, only women kneel and smileAh ah, ah ahAt the centre of it all, your eyesYour eyesAh ah ah