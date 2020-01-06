Foto: Greg Rakozy

Now it's time to say good nightGood night, sleep tightNow the sun turns out his lightGood night, sleep tightDream sweet dreams for meDream sweet dreams for you.Close your eyes and I'll close mineGood night, sleep tightNow the moon begins to shineGood night, sleep tightDream sweet dreams for meDream sweet dreams for you.Close your eyes and I'll close mineGood night, sleep tightNow the sun turns out his lightGood night, sleep tightDream sweet dreams for meDream sweet dreams for you.Good night, good night everybodyEvberybody, everywhereGood night.