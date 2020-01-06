Música

Good Night

Dream sweet dreams for you

| 09/01/2020 a les 17:20h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, música, The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon

Now it's time to say good night
Good night, sleep tight
Now the sun turns out his light
Good night, sleep tight
Dream sweet dreams for me
Dream sweet dreams for you.

Close your eyes and I'll close mine
Good night, sleep tight
Now the moon begins to shine
Good night, sleep tight
Dream sweet dreams for me
Dream sweet dreams for you.

Close your eyes and I'll close mine
Good night, sleep tight
Now the sun turns out his light
Good night, sleep tight
Dream sweet dreams for me
Dream sweet dreams for you.
Good night, good night everybody
Evberybody, everywhere
Good night.
 

Foto: Greg Rakozy

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per què la gent incompetent es pensa que és boníssima?

David Dunning
L'educador David Dunning diu que «sovint sobrevalorem les nostres habilitats»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pensem com parlem?

Lera Boroditsky
Lera Boroditsky diu que «es perd prop d'un idioma a la setmana»
Imatge il·lustrativa

La felicitat es fa

Zygmunt Bauman | 1 comentari
Les botigues són farmàcies que ofereixen remeis contra els problemes de la vida
Imatge il·lustrativa

Stephen Hawking: «El futur és a l'espai»

Stephen Hawking | 7 comentaris
L'astrofísic britànic creia que la humanitat només sobreviurà si s'expandeix cap a altres planetes
Més entrades...