Música

El «Here Comes the Sun» de Nina Simone

Little darling/ It's been a long/ cold and lonely winter

| 14/01/2020 a les 16:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, George Harrison, cançó

Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it's alright
It's alright

Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it's alright
It's alright

Little darling
It's been a long
cold and lonely winter
Little darling
It feels like years
Since you've been here

Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it's alright
It's alright

Little darling
The smiles have returned
To the faces now
Little darling
It seems like years
Since you've been here

Little darling
it's been a long
cold lonely winter
Little darling
it feels like years
since you've been here

Here somes the sun
Aren't you glad to see it?
I say it's alright

Here comes the sun
Little darling
I say it's alright

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dissenyar mons reals

Dos centres cívics proposen tallers inspirats en el dissenyador Victor Papanek
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pare i filla

Marçal Forés
L'anunci dels Gaudí parla del poder del cinema i de l'empoderament femení
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per què la gent incompetent es pensa que és boníssima?

David Dunning | 1 comentari
L'educador David Dunning diu que «sovint sobrevalorem les nostres habilitats»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pensem com parlem?

Lera Boroditsky | 1 comentari
Lera Boroditsky diu que «es perd prop d'un idioma a la setmana»
Imatge il·lustrativa

La felicitat es fa

Zygmunt Bauman | 1 comentari
Les botigues són farmàcies que ofereixen remeis contra els problemes de la vida
Més entrades...