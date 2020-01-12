Música

Ain't No Mountain High Enough

If you need me, call me/ No matter where you are

| 14/01/2020 a les 19:08h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó

Listen, baby
Ain't no mountain high
Ain't no valley low
Ain't no river wide enough, baby

If you need me, call me
No matter where you are
No matter how far (Don't worry, baby)
Just call my name
I'll be there in a hurry
You don't have to worry
Cause baby there's

Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
To keep me from getting to you, babe

Remember the day
I set you free
I told you you could always count on me, darling
From that day on, I made a vow
I'll be there when you want me
Someway, somehow
Oh baby there

Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
To keep me from getting to you, babe

Oh no, darling

No wind, no rain
Nor winter storm
Can't stop me, baby

No, no baby

Cause you are my goal

If you're ever in trouble
I'll be there on the double
Just send for me

Oh, baby!

My love is alive
Way down in my heart
Although we are miles apart

If you ever need a helping hand
I'll be there on the double
Just as fast as I can

Don't you know that there...
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
To keep me from getting to you, baby
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
 

Foto: Facebook Marvin Gaye

