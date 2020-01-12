Listen, baby
Ain't no mountain high
Ain't no valley low
Ain't no river wide enough, baby
If you need me, call me
No matter where you are
No matter how far (Don't worry, baby)
Just call my name
I'll be there in a hurry
You don't have to worry
Cause baby there's
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
To keep me from getting to you, babe
Remember the day
I set you free
I told you you could always count on me, darling
From that day on, I made a vow
I'll be there when you want me
Someway, somehow
Oh baby there
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
To keep me from getting to you, babe
Oh no, darling
No wind, no rain
Nor winter storm
Can't stop me, baby
No, no baby
Cause you are my goal
If you're ever in trouble
I'll be there on the double
Just send for me
Oh, baby!
My love is alive
Way down in my heart
Although we are miles apart
If you ever need a helping hand
I'll be there on the double
Just as fast as I can
Don't you know that there...
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
To keep me from getting to you, baby
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Ain't no river wide enough
Ain't no mountain high enough
Ain't no valley low enough
Foto: Facebook Marvin Gaye