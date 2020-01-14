Marvin Gaye va néixer el 2 d'abril de 1939 a Washington i va morir a Los Angeles l'1 d'abril de 1984, el dia abans de fer 45 anys, quan va intervenir en una discussió familiar i el seu pare li va disparar dos trets. Marvin Gaye, a més de compositor i productor, va ser una de les veus més importants del so Motown durant la dècada dels 60 del segle XX.Escoltem una de les cançons que el van dur a l'èxit, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, escrita per Norman Whitfield i Barrett Strong, com la va interpretar en directe al festival de Montreux l'any 1980 i la versió que en van fer Creedence Clearwater Revival.Ooh, I bet you're wonderin' how I knew'Bout your plans to make me blueWith some other guy you knew beforeBetween the two of us guysYou know I loved you moreIt took me by surprise I must sayWhen I found out yesterdayDon'tcha know that I heard it through the grapevineNot much longer would you be mineOh, I heard it through the grapevineOh, I'm just about to lose my mindHoney, honey, yeah(I heard it through the grapevine)(Not much longer would you be mine baby, ooh)I know a man ain't supposed to cryBut these tears I can't hold insideLosin' you would end my life you see'Cause you mean that much to meYou could have told me yourselfThat you loved someone elseInstead I heard it through the grapevineNot much longer would you be mineOh, I heard it through the grapevineAnd I'm just about to lose my mindHoney, honey, yeah(I heard it through the grapevine)(Not much longer would you be mine, baby, ooh)People say, "Believe half of what you seeSon, and none of what you hear"But I can't help but be confusedIf it's true please tell me dearDo you plan to let me goFor the other guy you loved before?Don't you know I heard it through the grapevineNot much longer would you be mineBaby, I heard it through the grapevineOoh, just about to lose my mindHoney, honey, yeah(I heard it through the grapevine)(Not much longer would you be mine, baby, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)Honey, honey, I know (I heard it through the grapevine)That you're letting me go (Not much longer would you be mine, baby)Said I heard it through the grapevine (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)Ooh, ooh I heard it through the grapevine