Música

I Heard It Through the Grapevine

And I'm just about to lose my mind

16/01/2020 a les 15:36h
Especial: Música
El piano, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Marvin Gaye, Barrett Strong, Norman Whitfield
Marvin Gaye va néixer el 2 d'abril de 1939 a Washington i va morir a Los Angeles l'1 d'abril de 1984, el dia abans de fer 45 anys, quan va intervenir en una discussió familiar i el seu pare li va disparar dos trets. Marvin Gaye, a més de compositor i productor, va ser una de les veus més importants del so Motown durant la dècada dels 60 del segle XX.

Escoltem una de les cançons que el van dur a l'èxit, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, escrita per Norman Whitfield i Barrett Strong, com la va interpretar en directe al festival de Montreux l'any 1980 i la versió que en van fer Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Ooh, I bet you're wonderin' how I knew
'Bout your plans to make me blue
With some other guy you knew before
Between the two of us guys
You know I loved you more
It took me by surprise I must say
When I found out yesterday
Don'tcha know that I heard it through the grapevine
Not much longer would you be mine
Oh, I heard it through the grapevine
Oh, I'm just about to lose my mind

Honey, honey, yeah
(I heard it through the grapevine)
(Not much longer would you be mine baby, ooh)

I know a man ain't supposed to cry
But these tears I can't hold inside
Losin' you would end my life you see
'Cause you mean that much to me
You could have told me yourself
That you loved someone else
Instead I heard it through the grapevine
Not much longer would you be mine
Oh, I heard it through the grapevine
And I'm just about to lose my mind

Honey, honey, yeah
(I heard it through the grapevine)
(Not much longer would you be mine, baby, ooh)

People say, "Believe half of what you see
Son, and none of what you hear"
But I can't help but be confused
If it's true please tell me dear
Do you plan to let me go
For the other guy you loved before?

Don't you know I heard it through the grapevine
Not much longer would you be mine
Baby, I heard it through the grapevine
Ooh, just about to lose my mind

Honey, honey, yeah
(I heard it through the grapevine)
(Not much longer would you be mine, baby, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Honey, honey, I know (I heard it through the grapevine)
That you're letting me go (Not much longer would you be mine, baby)
Said I heard it through the grapevine (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ooh, ooh I heard it through the grapevine


