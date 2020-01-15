You're up and you'll get downYou never running from this townKinda think you saidYou'll never get anything better than this'Cause you're going round in a circleAnd everyone knows you're trouble'Cause you read it in a big bookAnd now you're giving me the look lookBut just remember how we shook shookAnd all the things we took tookThis town's the oldest friend of mineGet up and we get downWe're always running round this townAnd to think they saidWe'd never make anything better than this'Cause we're always in small circlesAnd everyone thinks we're troubleWe didn't read it in the big bookAnd now we're giving you the look lookJust remember how we shook shookAnd all the things we took tookThis town's the oldest friend of mine