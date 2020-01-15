You're up and you'll get down
You never running from this town
Kinda think you said
You'll never get anything better than this
'Cause you're going round in a circle
And everyone knows you're trouble
'Cause you read it in a big book
And now you're giving me the look look
But just remember how we shook shook
And all the things we took took
This town's the oldest friend of mine
Get up and we get down
We're always running round this town
And to think they said
We'd never make anything better than this
'Cause we're always in small circles
And everyone thinks we're trouble
We didn't read it in the big book
And now we're giving you the look look
Just remember how we shook shook
And all the things we took took
This town's the oldest friend of mine