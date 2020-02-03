That's life, that's what all the people sayYou're ridin' high in April, shot down in MayBut I know I'm gonna change that tuneWhen I'm back on top, back on top in JuneI said that's life, and as funny as it may seemSome people get their kicks stompin' on a dreamBut I don't let it, let it get me down'Cause this fine old world, it keeps spinnin' aroundI've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a kingI've been up and down and over and out and I know one thingEach time I find myself flat on my faceI pick myself up and get back in the raceThat's life, I tell you I can't deny itI thought of quitting, baby, but my heart just ain't gonna buy itAnd if I didn't think it was worth one single tryI'd jump right on a big bird and then I'd flyI've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a kingI've been up and down and over and out and I know one thingEach time I find myself layin' flat on my faceI just pick myself up and get back in the raceThat's life, that's life and I can't deny itMany times I thought of cuttin' out but my heart won't buy itBut if there's nothin' shakin' come this here JulyI'm gonna roll myself up in a big ball and die