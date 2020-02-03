Música

That's Life

I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king

| 10/02/2020 a les 12:59h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Frank Sinatra, cançó, música

That's life, that's what all the people say
You're ridin' high in April, shot down in May
But I know I'm gonna change that tune
When I'm back on top, back on top in June
 
I said that's life, and as funny as it may seem
Some people get their kicks stompin' on a dream
But I don't let it, let it get me down
'Cause this fine old world, it keeps spinnin' around
 
I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king
I've been up and down and over and out and I know one thing
Each time I find myself flat on my face
I pick myself up and get back in the race
 
That's life, I tell you I can't deny it
I thought of quitting, baby, but my heart just ain't gonna buy it
And if I didn't think it was worth one single try
I'd jump right on a big bird and then I'd fly
 
I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king
I've been up and down and over and out and I know one thing
Each time I find myself layin' flat on my face
I just pick myself up and get back in the race
 
That's life, that's life and I can't deny it
Many times I thought of cuttin' out but my heart won't buy it
But if there's nothin' shakin' come this here July
I'm gonna roll myself up in a big ball and die

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

I Will Always Love You

09/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dancing Queen

07/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Summer Nights

07/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Papá, cuéntame otra vez

| 1 comentari
06/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Homenatge a Teresa

04/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tainted Love

03/02/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un 2019 de pel·lícula

Un cicle a la Filmoteca de Catalunya projecta els millors films de l'any
Imatge il·lustrativa

Santa Eulàlia pren Barcelona

La ciutat celebra les festes de la seva patrona d'hivern
Imatge il·lustrativa

Calçotada teatral

El celler Jané Ventura oferirà un tast de vins en un àpat liderat per Fermí Fernàndez
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Hair Love

Matthew A. Cherry, Everett Downing Jr. & Bruce W. Smith
Veiem l'obra guardonada amb l'Oscar al millor curt d'animació
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els 103 anys de Kirk Douglas

Catorze
L'actor va rebre un Oscar honorific el 1996 en reconeixement a mig segle de carrera
Imatge il·lustrativa

El dia de la marmota

Jeep
Bill Murray protagonitza l'anunci que homenatja una pel·lícula que ja és un clàssic
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fem un cafè?

Douwe Egberts Belgium | 2 comentaris
Un anunci ens anima a prendre'ns amb calma les situacions incòmodes
Més entrades...