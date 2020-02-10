

All I can



Head stuck to the curtains

Second packet of cigarrettes

I'm waiting for the day

And for the man to come home



Cause we seem to be making

We seem to be making

We seem to be making the same mistakes

We seem to be making

We seem to be making

We seem to be making the same mistakes



We seem to be making

We seem to be making

We seem to be making the same mistakes

We seem to be making

We seem to be making

We seem to be making the same mistakes

MarjorieI'll never let you downI'm on a missionAnd I'm doing the best I canHead stuck to the windowA packet of cigarrettesI'm waiting for the manHe went for a few pints with his friendsCause we seem to be makingWe seem to be makingWe seem to be making the same mistakesWe seem to be makingWe seem to be makingWe seem to be making the same mistakesMarjorieI will never let you downI'm still on this mission