Música

Marjorie

We seem to be making the same mistakes

| 14/02/2020 a les 10:06h
Especial: Música
Marjorie, Núria Graham

Marjorie
I'll never let you down
I'm on a mission
And I'm doing the best I can

Head stuck to the window
A packet of cigarrettes
I'm waiting for the man
He went for a few pints with his friends

Cause we seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes
We seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes

Marjorie
I will never let you down
I'm still on this mission
And I'll do all my best
All I can

Head stuck to the curtains
Second packet of cigarrettes
I'm waiting for the day
And for the man to come home

Cause we seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes
We seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes

We seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes
We seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes
 

Foto: Facebook Núria Graham

