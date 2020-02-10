Marjorie
I'll never let you down
I'm on a mission
And I'm doing the best I can
Head stuck to the window
A packet of cigarrettes
I'm waiting for the man
He went for a few pints with his friends
Cause we seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes
We seem to be making
We seem to be making
We seem to be making the same mistakes
Marjorie
I will never let you down
I'm still on this mission
And I'll do all my best
