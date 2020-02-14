Música

Unchained Melody

Elvis Presley, dos mesos abans de morir, va interpretar aquest clàssic

| 17/02/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: Música
Unchained Melody, Alex North, Hy Zaret
Era el 21 de juny del 1977, a Rapid City, una ciutat dels Estats Units. Elvis Presley, que moriria al cop de dos mesos –el 16 d'agost, als 42 anys–, tenia problemes cardíacs, diversos òrgans afectats, insomni, depressió i, a causa d'un glaucoma, hi veia molt malament. En el que va ser un dels seus darrers concerts, va anar cap al piano, va demanar al bateria que aguantés el micro i va cantar, així, l'Unchained Melody.


Oh, my love, my darling
I've hungered for
Your touch a long lonely time
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
I need your love
God speed your love to me
 
Lonely rivers flow to the sea, to the sea
To the open arms the sea, yeah
Lonely river sigh wait for me, wait for me 
I'll be comin' home, wait for me
 
Oh, my love, my darling 
I've hungered, hungered for
Your touch a long lonely time
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
I really need your love
God speed your love to me


El concert sencer: 

