Música

You Never Can Tell

Veiem el clàssic de Chuck Berry ballat a «Pulp Fiction»

| 18/02/2020 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Chuck Berry, cançó
Una de les escenes mítiques de Pulp Fiction és quan John Travolta i Uma Thurman ballen el clàssic de Chuck Berry, You Never Can Tell. Revivim aquest moment i veiem com, mentre es rodava, Quentin Tarantino, rere les càmeres, també es va deixar anar. 


It was a teenage wedding
And the old folks wished them well
You could see that Pierre did truly love
The Mademoiselle

And now the young Monsieur and Madame
Have rung the chapel bell
"c'est la vie" say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

They furnished off an apartment
With a two room Roebuck sale
The coolerator was crammed
With TV dinners and ginger ale

But when Pierre found work
The little money comin' worked out well
"c'est la vie" say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

They had a Hi-Fi phono
Boy, did they let it blast
Seven hundred little records,
All rock, rhythm and jazz

But when the sun went down
The rapid tempo of the music fell
"c'est la vie" say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

It had a teenage wedding
And the old folks wished them well
You could see that Pierre did truly love
The Mademoiselle

