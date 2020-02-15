Música

El «My Way» de Nina Simone

Regrets, I've had a few

| 18/02/2020 a les 00:41h
Especial: Música
And I'll see it clear,
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.

I've lived a life that's full.
I've traveled each and every highway,
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.

Regrets, I've had a few,
But then again, too few to mention.
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exemption.

I planned each charted course,
Each careful step along the byway,
Just played, much more than this,
I did it my way.

I've loved, I've laughed and cried.
I've had my fill; my share of losing.
And now, as tears subside,
I find it all so amusing.

To think I did all that;
And may I say, not in a shy way,
"Oh no, oh no not me,
I did it my way".

Oh, there were times,
I'm sure you knew
When I bit off
much more than I could chew.

Through it all, when there was doubt,
I ate it up and spit it out.
I faced it all, that's why I have no fears...
And did it my way.

I've loved, I've laughed and cried.
I've had my fill; my share of losing.
My dear, as tears subside,
I find it all so amusing.

To think I did all that
And may I say not in a sly way,
Oh, no not me
I did it my way.
Where is the drummer?

For what is a woman,
What has she got?
If not herself,
Then she has naught.

To say the things he truly feels,
And not the words of one who kneels.
My record shows I took the blows
And did it my way!

Regrets, I've had a few,
But then again, too few to mention.
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exemption.

I planned each charted course,
Each careful step along the byway,
Where is my drummer?
What happened to him?
I did in my way.

