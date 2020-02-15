El «My Way» de Nina Simone

And I'll see it clear,I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.I've lived a life that's full.I've traveled each and every highway,And more, much more than this,I did it my way.Regrets, I've had a few,But then again, too few to mention.I did what I had to doAnd saw it through without exemption.I planned each charted course,Each careful step along the byway,Just played, much more than this,I did it my way.I've loved, I've laughed and cried.I've had my fill; my share of losing.And now, as tears subside,I find it all so amusing.To think I did all that;And may I say, not in a shy way,"Oh no, oh no not me,I did it my way".Oh, there were times,I'm sure you knewWhen I bit offmuch more than I could chew.Through it all, when there was doubt,I ate it up and spit it out.I faced it all, that's why I have no fears...And did it my way.I've loved, I've laughed and cried.I've had my fill; my share of losing.My dear, as tears subside,I find it all so amusing.To think I did all thatAnd may I say not in a sly way,Oh, no not meI did it my way.Where is the drummer?For what is a woman,What has she got?If not herself,Then she has naught.To say the things he truly feels,And not the words of one who kneels.My record shows I took the blowsAnd did it my way!Regrets, I've had a few,But then again, too few to mention.I did what I had to doAnd saw it through without exemption.I planned each charted course,Each careful step along the byway,Where is my drummer?What happened to him?I did in my way.