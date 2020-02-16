Música

El James Bond de Billie Eilish

La cantant interpreta en directe la cançó que ha compost per a la pel·lícula sobre l'agent 007

| 20/02/2020 a les 10:20h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, James Bond, Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish, música, cançó
Billie Eilish i el seu germà Finneas han sigut els encarregats d'escriure la cançó per a la vint-i-cinquena pel·lícula de James Bond, que s'estrenarà aquest 2020. Després d'haver-la publicat a totes les plataformes, l'han interpretat en directe durant la cerimònia dels Brit Awards, on han comptat amb la col·laboració del compositor Hans Zimmer –responsable de l'arranjament per a cordes– i del guitarrista Johnny Marr, integrant dels britànics The Smiths.


I should have known
I'd leave alone
Just goes to show
That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe
We were a pair
But I saw you there
Too much to bear
You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?
Was I reckless to help?
Was it obvious to everybody else?

That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

I let it burn
You're no longer my concern, mmm
Faces from my past return
Another lesson yet to learn

That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

No time to die, mmm
No time to die, ooh

Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

El «My Way» de Nina Simone

18/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

La mer

| 1 comentari
18/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

You Never Can Tell

18/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Unchained Melody

| 1 comentari
17/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Corriol

16/02/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Papallones

16/02/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un 2019 de pel·lícula

Un cicle a la Filmoteca de Catalunya projecta els millors films de l'any
Imatge il·lustrativa

Santa Eulàlia pren Barcelona

La ciutat celebra les festes de la seva patrona d'hivern
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Què és realment escandinau?

SAS
Veiem l'anunci polèmic d'una companyia aèria que celebra la diversitat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Si pogués plorar

Adam Elliot | 8 comentaris
Una escena relata com es viu per dins i per fora la síndrome d'Asperger
Imatge il·lustrativa

La Bella no vol la Bèstia

Cambia el cuento
Un vídeo ensenya (a petits i grans) a detectar i parar els paus a l'amor tòxic
Imatge il·lustrativa

«La bona vida es construeix amb bones relacions»

Robert Waldinger | 1 comentari
14 reflexions d'un estudi que analitza per què la gent és feliç o té bona salut
Més entrades...