El James Bond de Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish i el seu germà Finneas han sigut els encarregats d'escriure la cançó per a la vint-i-cinquena pel·lícula de James Bond, que s'estrenarà aquest 2020. Després d'haver-la publicat a totes les plataformes, l'han interpretat en directe durant la cerimònia dels Brit Awards, on han comptat amb la col·laboració del compositor Hans Zimmer –responsable de l'arranjament per a cordes– i del guitarrista Johnny Marr, integrant dels britànics The Smiths.
I should have known
I'd leave alone
Just goes to show
That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe
We were a pair
But I saw you there
Too much to bear
You were my life, but life is far away from fair
Was I stupid to love you?
Was I reckless to help?
Was it obvious to everybody else?
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
I let it burn
You're no longer my concern, mmm
Faces from my past return
Another lesson yet to learn
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
No time to die, mmm
No time to die, ooh
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die