El James Bond de Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish i el seu germà Finneas han sigut els encarregats d'escriure la cançó per a la vint-i-cinquena pel·lícula de James Bond, que s'estrenarà aquest 2020. Després d'haver-la publicat a totes les plataformes, l'han interpretat en directe durant la cerimònia dels Brit Awards, on han comptat amb la col·laboració del compositor Hans Zimmer –responsable de l'arranjament per a cordes– i del guitarrista Johnny Marr, integrant dels britànics The Smiths.I should have knownI'd leave aloneJust goes to showThat the blood you bleed is just the blood you oweWe were a pairBut I saw you thereToo much to bearYou were my life, but life is far away from fairWas I stupid to love you?Was I reckless to help?Was it obvious to everybody else?That I'd fallen for a lieYou were never on my sideFool me once, fool me twiceAre you death or paradise?Now you'll never see me cryThere's just no time to dieI let it burnYou're no longer my concern, mmmFaces from my past returnAnother lesson yet to learnThat I'd fallen for a lieYou were never on my sideFool me once, fool me twiceAre you death or paradise?Now you'll never see me cryThere's just no time to dieNo time to die, mmmNo time to die, oohFool me once, fool me twiceAre you death or paradise?Now you'll never see me cryThere's just no time to die