El 18 de novembre de 1993, Nirvana, grup emblemàtic del grunge, van fer un concert acústic als estudis Sony Music de Nova York per al programa MTV Unplugged. L'actuació es va publicar com a disc en directe l'1 de novembre de 1994, set mesos després que Kurt Cobain, compositor i cantant del grup, se suïcidés. Recordem el líder del grup de Seattle veient un fragment d'aquella actuació en què van interpretar la cançó All Apologies.What else should I beAll apologiesWhat else could I sayEveryone is gayWhat else could I writeI don't have the rightWhat else should I beAll apologiesIn the sunIn the sun I feel as oneIn the sunIn the sunMarriedBuriedI wish I was like youEasily amusedFind my nest of saltEverything's my faultI take all the blameAqua seafoam shameSunburn, freezer burnChoking on the ashes of her enemyIn the sunIn the sun I feel as oneIn the sunIn the sunMarriedMarriedMarriedBuried yeah yeah yeahAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we areAll in all is all we are