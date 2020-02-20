L'agost de 1972, els anglesos Deep Purple van fer la seva primera gira al Japó. Els dies 15 i 16 van tocar a Osaka en el marc del Festival Hall, i el dia 17, a l'estadi Nippon Budokan de Tòquio. Els concerts van ser enregistrats i publicats el desembre de 1973 sota el nom de Made in Japan, un doble àlbum en directe que va tenir un gran èxit comercial i de crítiques.Veiem i escoltem com va sonar a Tòquio Smoke on the Water, i la versió que els barcelonins Azucarillo Kings van fer de la cançó amb un dels riffs de guitarra més coneguts del rock.We all came out to MontreuxOn the Lake Geneva shorelineTo make records with a mobileWe didn't have much timeFrank Zappa and the MothersWere at the best place aroundBut some stupid with a flare gunBurned the place to the groundSmoke on the water, fire in the skySmoke on the waterThey burned down the gambling houseIt died with an awful soundFunky Claude was running in and outPulling kids out the groundWhen it all was overWe had to find another placeBut Swiss time was running outIt seemed that we would lose the raceSmoke on the water, fire in the skySmoke on the waterWe ended up at the Grand hotelIt was empty cold and bareBut with the Rolling truck Stones thing just outsideMaking our music thereWith a few red lights and a few old bedsWe make a place to sweatNo matter what we get out of thisI know we'll never forgetSmoke on the water, fire in the skySmoke on the water