L'agost de 1972, els anglesos Deep Purple van fer la seva primera gira al Japó. Els dies 15 i 16 van tocar a Osaka en el marc del Festival Hall, i el dia 17, a l'estadi Nippon Budokan de Tòquio. Els concerts van ser enregistrats i publicats el desembre de 1973 sota el nom de Made in Japan, un doble àlbum en directe que va tenir un gran èxit comercial i de crítiques.

Veiem i escoltem com va sonar a Tòquio Smoke on the Water, i la versió que els barcelonins Azucarillo Kings van fer de la cançó amb un dels riffs de guitarra més coneguts del rock.


We all came out to Montreux
On the Lake Geneva shoreline
To make records with a mobile
We didn't have much time
Frank Zappa and the Mothers
Were at the best place around
But some stupid with a flare gun
Burned the place to the ground

Smoke on the water, fire in the sky
Smoke on the water

They burned down the gambling house
It died with an awful sound
Funky Claude was running in and out
Pulling kids out the ground
When it all was over
We had to find another place
But Swiss time was running out
It seemed that we would lose the race

Smoke on the water, fire in the sky
Smoke on the water

We ended up at the Grand hotel
It was empty cold and bare
But with the Rolling truck Stones thing just outside
Making our music there
With a few red lights and a few old beds
We make a place to sweat
No matter what we get out of this
I know we'll never forget

Smoke on the water, fire in the sky
Smoke on the water

