Música

Say Say Say

You/ Can never say/ That I'm not the one

26/02/2020 a les 14:42h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney
Say Say Say és una cançó escrita per Paul McCartney i Michael Jackson, i produïda per George Martin en el que seria el cinquè disc en solitari de McCartney, Pipes of Peace. Al videoclip, dirigit per Bob Giraldi i rodat a un ranxo de Califòrnia (del qual Jackson se'n va enamorar i el va convertir en Neverland), els dos músics es van convertir en el Mac i el Jack, dos estafadors que es guanyen la vida com a venedors ambulants i artistes que van de poble en poble. També hi apareix la dona de McCartney, Linda, i la germana de Jackson, La Toya.

L'amistat entre els dos artistes es va trencar quan Jackson va comprar (per 47 milions de dòlars) el catàleg de drets d'ATV Music, que incloïa 4.000 cançons, entre elles, algunes dels Rolling Stones, d'Elvis Presley o de Bruce Springsteen, i 251 dels Beatles (amb èxits com Help, Yesterday o All You Need Is Love). Segons l'acord, els beneficis de les cançons es repartien en un 50% pels seus compositors, i en un 50%, per a Michael Jackson. Després de la mort de Jackson, Sony, a qui Jackson ja havia venut la meitat del catàleg el 1995, va comprar-ne la resta als seus hereus. El 2017, McCartney i Sony van arribar a un acord confidencial per recuperar els drets a partir del 2018.


Say, say, say
What you want
But don't play games
With my affection
Take take take
What you need
But don't leave me
With no direction
 
All alone
I sit home by the phone
Waiting for you, baby
Through the years
How can you stand to hear
My pleading for you
You know I'm cryin
 
Now go, go, go
Where you want
But don't leave me
Here forever
You you you stay away
So long girl, I see you never
 
What can I do, girl
To get through to you?
'Cause I love you, baby
Standing here
Baptized in all my tears
Baby, through the years
You know I'm cryin
 
You never ever worried
And you never shed a tear
You're sayin that my love aint real
Just look at my face these tears aint dryin'
 
You, you, you
Can never say
That I'm not the one
Who really loves you
I pray, pray, pray, everyday
That you'll see things
Girl, like I do
 
What can I do, girl
To get through to you?
'Cause I love you, baby
Standing here
Baptized in all my tears
Baby, through the years
You know I'm cryin
 
Say say say


Paul McCartney parla del que va passar amb les cançons dels Beatles i Michael Jackson:

