Say Say Say és una cançó escrita per Paul McCartney i Michael Jackson, i produïda per George Martin en el que seria el cinquè disc en solitari de McCartney, Pipes of Peace. Al videoclip, dirigit per Bob Giraldi i rodat a un ranxo de Califòrnia (del qual Jackson se'n va enamorar i el va convertir en Neverland), els dos músics es van convertir en el Mac i el Jack, dos estafadors que es guanyen la vida com a venedors ambulants i artistes que van de poble en poble. També hi apareix la dona de McCartney, Linda, i la germana de Jackson, La Toya.L'amistat entre els dos artistes es va trencar quan Jackson va comprar (per 47 milions de dòlars) el catàleg de drets d'ATV Music, que incloïa 4.000 cançons, entre elles, algunes dels Rolling Stones, d'Elvis Presley o de Bruce Springsteen, i 251 dels Beatles (amb èxits com Help, Yesterday o All You Need Is Love). Segons l'acord, els beneficis de les cançons es repartien en un 50% pels seus compositors, i en un 50%, per a Michael Jackson. Després de la mort de Jackson, Sony, a qui Jackson ja havia venut la meitat del catàleg el 1995, va comprar-ne la resta als seus hereus. El 2017, McCartney i Sony van arribar a un acord confidencial per recuperar els drets a partir del 2018.Say, say, sayWhat you wantBut don't play gamesWith my affectionTake take takeWhat you needBut don't leave meWith no directionAll aloneI sit home by the phoneWaiting for you, babyThrough the yearsHow can you stand to hearMy pleading for youYou know I'm cryinNow go, go, goWhere you wantBut don't leave meHere foreverYou you you stay awaySo long girl, I see you neverWhat can I do, girlTo get through to you?'Cause I love you, babyStanding hereBaptized in all my tearsBaby, through the yearsYou know I'm cryinYou never ever worriedAnd you never shed a tearYou're sayin that my love aint realJust look at my face these tears aint dryin'You, you, youCan never sayThat I'm not the oneWho really loves youI pray, pray, pray, everydayThat you'll see thingsGirl, like I doWhat can I do, girlTo get through to you?'Cause I love you, babyStanding hereBaptized in all my tearsBaby, through the yearsYou know I'm cryinSay say sayPaul McCartney parla del que va passar amb les cançons dels Beatles i Michael Jackson: