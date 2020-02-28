"Seria un líder sense por, seria un tipus alfa. Què se sent quan tothom et creu? Estic tan farta de córrer tan ràpid com puc preguntant-me si arribaria més lluny si fos un home." Taylor Swift (1989) va escriure The Man mentre es plantejava com hauria estat la seva carrera musical si no hagués estat una dona. "No mourien el cap ni qüestionarien quant del que tinc mereixo, com anava vestida, si era grollera." Ara, al videoclip d'aquesta cançó s'ha convertit en un home per exemplificar el masclisme que hi ha en la indústria musical. Al final del vídeo la directora del rodatge s'adreça al protagonista i li pregunta: "Podries intentar ser una mica més sexi i simpàtic?"I would be complexI would be coolThey'd say I played the field beforeI found someone to commit toAnd that would be okayFor me to doEvery conquest I had madeWould make me more of a boss to youI'd be a fearless leaderI'd be an alpha typeWhen everyone believes yaWhat's that like?I'm so sick of runningAs fast as I canWondering if I'd get there quickerIf I was a manAnd I'm so sick of themComing at me again'Cause if I was a manThen I'd be the manI'd be the manI'd be the manThey'd say I hustledPut in the workThey wouldn't shake their headsAnd question how much of this I deserveWhat I was wearing, if I was rudeCould all be separatedFrom my good ideas and power movesAnd we would toast to me,Oh, let the players playI'd be just like Leo, in Saint-TropezI'm so sick of runningAs fast as I canWondering if I'd get there quickerIf I was a manAnd I'm so sick of themComing at me again'Cause if I was a manThen I'd be the manI'd be the manI'd be the manWhat's it like to brag about raking in dollarsAnd getting bitches and models?And it's all good if you're badAnd it's okay if you're madIf I was out flashin' my dollasI'd be a bitch, not a ballerThey'd paint me out to be badSo it's okay that I'm madI'm so sick of runningAs fast as I canWondering if I'd get there quickerIf I was a man (you know that)And I'm so sick of themComing at me again (coming at me again)'Cause if I was a man (if I was man)Then I'd be the man (then I'd be the man)I'm so sick of runningAs fast as I can (as fast as I can)Wondering if I'd get there quickerIf I was a man (hey!)And I'm so sick of themComing at me again (coming at me again!)'Cause if I was a man (if I was man)Then I'd be the manI'd be the manI'd be the man (oh)I'd be the man (yeah)I'd be the man (I'd be the man)