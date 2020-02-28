Música

The Man

La cantant es disfressa d'home per evidenciar el masclisme de la inústria musical

| 03/03/2020 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
cançó
"Seria un líder sense por, seria un tipus alfa. Què se sent quan tothom et creu? Estic tan farta de córrer tan ràpid com puc preguntant-me si arribaria més lluny si fos un home." Taylor Swift (1989) va escriure The Man mentre es plantejava com hauria estat la seva carrera musical si no hagués estat una dona. "No mourien el cap ni qüestionarien quant del que tinc mereixo, com anava vestida, si era grollera." Ara, al videoclip d'aquesta cançó s'ha convertit en un home per exemplificar el masclisme que hi ha en la indústria musical. Al final del vídeo la directora del rodatge s'adreça al protagonista i li pregunta: "Podries intentar ser una mica més sexi i simpàtic?"


I would be complex
I would be cool
They'd say I played the field before
I found someone to commit to
And that would be okay
For me to do
Every conquest I had made
Would make me more of a boss to you

I'd be a fearless leader
I'd be an alpha type
When everyone believes ya
What's that like?

I'm so sick of running
As fast as I can
Wondering if I'd get there quicker
If I was a man
And I'm so sick of them
Coming at me again
'Cause if I was a man
Then I'd be the man
I'd be the man
I'd be the man

They'd say I hustled
Put in the work
They wouldn't shake their heads
And question how much of this I deserve
What I was wearing, if I was rude
Could all be separated
From my good ideas and power moves
And we would toast to me,
Oh, let the players play
I'd be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez

I'm so sick of running
As fast as I can
Wondering if I'd get there quicker
If I was a man
And I'm so sick of them
Coming at me again
'Cause if I was a man
Then I'd be the man
I'd be the man
I'd be the man

What's it like to brag about raking in dollars
And getting bitches and models?
And it's all good if you're bad
And it's okay if you're mad
If I was out flashin' my dollas
I'd be a bitch, not a baller
They'd paint me out to be bad
So it's okay that I'm mad

I'm so sick of running
As fast as I can
Wondering if I'd get there quicker
If I was a man (you know that)
And I'm so sick of them
Coming at me again (coming at me again)
'Cause if I was a man (if I was man)
Then I'd be the man (then I'd be the man)

I'm so sick of running
As fast as I can (as fast as I can)
Wondering if I'd get there quicker
If I was a man (hey!)
And I'm so sick of them
Coming at me again (coming at me again!)
'Cause if I was a man (if I was man)
Then I'd be the man
I'd be the man
I'd be the man (oh)
I'd be the man (yeah)
I'd be the man (I'd be the man)
 

