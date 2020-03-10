Música

Un homenatge als ferrers

El músic Pësh va rodar un videoclip a la Fira de la forja d'Alpens

| 12/03/2020 a les 10:55h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Pësh, cançó
L'ofici de ferrer s'ha anat perdent amb els anys, però encara es viu. La prova d'això són tots els artesans del ferro que es reuneixen cada dos anys a la Fira de la forja d'Alpens. És amb aquesta tradició que aquest poble d'Osona manté viu el record i el llegat de Joan Prat (1898-1985), un forjador alpensí que va deixar, als carrers i a les places on va néixer i créixer, des d'estàtues i reixes fins a picaportes i fanals. El percussionista i cantant Pësh (nom artístic de Santi Carcasona) va gravar el videoclip d'aquesta cançó a la fira que s'hi va celebrar el 2018 i, si parem l'orella, escoltarem el so que fan els martells i les encluses.


Remember me, dear son
Our legacy you’ve got to carry on
We are the blacksmiths, dear son
We craft the iron, we forge the world

We sing together this song
To hail the brave men
We once dreamt we’d become

We are the blacksmiths
Dear son for long
We’ve been building the world

We break the flames
We weld the alloys
In every furnace
We smelt our souls

We are the blacksmiths,
Dear son, 
This cherry iron
Will make you strong

We sweat black blood
Nothing can stop us
We’re like stones that grow

Someday you’ll join us,
Like anvil and hammer
Work as one

Remember me, dear son
Our legacy you’ve got to carry on 
We are the blacksmiths, dear son 
We smash our fears down
We bake our goals
We craft the iron
We forge the world
We forge the world.
 

