Un homenatge als ferrers

Remember me, dear son
Our legacy you’ve got to carry on
We are the blacksmiths, dear son
We craft the iron, we forge the world
We sing together this song
To hail the brave men
We once dreamt we’d become
We are the blacksmiths
Dear son for long
We’ve been building the world
We break the flames
We weld the alloys
In every furnace
We smelt our souls
We are the blacksmiths,
Dear son,
This cherry iron
Will make you strong
We sweat black blood
Nothing can stop us
We’re like stones that grow
Someday you’ll join us,
Like anvil and hammer
Work as one
Remember me, dear son
Our legacy you’ve got to carry on
We are the blacksmiths, dear son
We smash our fears down
We bake our goals
We craft the iron
We forge the world
We forge the world.