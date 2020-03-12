Música

We Can Work it Out

Think of what I'm saying

| 17/03/2020 a les 15:15h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Música, cançó, The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Try to see it my way
Do I have to keep on talking till I can't go on?
While you see it your way
Run the risk of knowing that our love may soon be gone

We can work it out
We can work it out

Think of what you're saying
You can get it wrong and still you think that it's alright
Think of what I'm saying
We can work it out and get it straight, or say good night

We can work it out
We can work it out

Life is very short, and there's no time
For fussing and fighting, my friend
I have always thought that it's a crime
So I will ask you once again

Try to see it my way
Only time will tell if I am right or I am wrong
While you see it your way
There's a chance that we may fall apart before too long

We can work it out
We can work it out

Life is very short, and there's no time
For fussing and fighting, my friend
I have always thought that it's a crime
So I will ask you once again

Try to see it my way
Only time will tell if I am right or I am wrong
While you see it your way
There's a chance that we may fall apart before too long

We can work it out
We can work it out

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un 2019 de pel·lícula

Un cicle a la Filmoteca de Catalunya projecta els millors films de l'any
Imatge il·lustrativa

Santa Eulàlia pren Barcelona

La ciutat celebra les festes de la seva patrona d'hivern
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Missatge al meu jo de fa 10 dies

Ministeri de Sanitat italià
Una campanya recorda que quedar-se a casa és essencial per aturar la pandèmia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Baricco i Carrión, del CCCB a casa

Catorze
Els dos escriptors analitzen la situació actual en una conversa que s'emet en «streaming»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cultura des del sofà

Catorze | 4 comentaris
14 propostes i iniciatives culturals en temps de confinament
Imatge il·lustrativa

El saben aquel que diu...?

Eugenio
Un vídeo que recull l'humor i l'enginy d'Eugenio
Més entrades...