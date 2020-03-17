El «Here Comes the Sun» de Mazoni

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,and I say it's all right.Little darling, it's been a long, cold, lonely winter.Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here,Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,and I say it's all right.Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces.Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,And I say it's all right.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting.Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.Here comes the sun, here comes the sun.And I say it's all right.Here comes the sun, here comes the sunIt's all right,it's all right.