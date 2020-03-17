Música

El «Here Comes the Sun» de Mazoni

And I say it's all right

| 19/03/2020 a les 11:15h
Especial: Música
Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
and I say it's all right.
 
Little darling, it's been a long, cold, lonely winter.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here,

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
and I say it's all right.

Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
And I say it's all right.

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.

Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun.
And I say it's all right.

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun
It's all right,
it's all right.

