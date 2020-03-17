El «Here Comes the Sun» de Mazoni

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
and I say it's all right.
Little darling, it's been a long, cold, lonely winter.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here,
Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
and I say it's all right.
Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.
Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
And I say it's all right.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.
Here comes the sun, here comes the sun.
And I say it's all right.
Here comes the sun, here comes the sun
It's all right,
it's all right.