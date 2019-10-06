Considerat una de les llegendes del country, Kenny Rogers (Houston, 21 d'agost de 1938) ha mort el 20 de març de 2020, als 81 anys, "per causes naturals", segons ha afirmat un comunicat de la seva família.
La cançó Islands in the Stream, escrita el 1983 per Bee Gees i cantada a duet per Kenny Rogers i Dolly Parton, va ser tot un èxit. El 1994, Tomeu Penya en va fer la seva versió, Illes dins un riu, i la va cantar amb l'argentina Adriana Ceballos. Us convidem a escoltar les dues cançons.
Baby, when I met you
There was peace unknown
I set out to get you
With a fine tooth comb
I was soft inside
There was something going on
You do something to me
That I can't explain
Hold me closer and I feel no pain
Every beat of my heart
We got something going on
Tender love is blind
It requires a dedication
All this love we feel
Needs no conversation
We ride it together
Making love with each other
Islands in the stream
That is what we are
No one in between
How can we be wrong
Sail away with me
To another world
And we rely on each other
From one lover to another
I can't live without you
If the love was gone
Everything is nothing
If you got no one
And you just walk in the night
Slowly losing sight of the real thing
But that won't happen to us
And we got no doubt
Too deep in love and we got no way out
And the message is clear
This could be the year for the real thing
No more will you cry
Baby, I will hurt you never
We start and end as one
In love forever
We can ride it together
Making love with each other,
Islands in the stream
That is what we are
No one in between
How can we be wrong
Sail away with me
To another world
And we rely on each other
From one lover to another
Nina, quan te vaig conèixer canvià tot,
vaig venir cap a tu amb lo meu millor,
ben suau dins jo,
era un sentiment tot nou.
Tu me fas coses que jo no sé explicar,
aferra't molt fort, que no sent mal,
cada cop del meu cor és un sentiment tot nou.
L'amor tendre és cec i demana dedicació,
l'amor que sentim no cal conversar,
i plegats sense pressa,
fent l'amor l'un a l'altre.
Illes dins d'un riu, això és lo que som,
ningú més enmig, com pot ser millor.
Vine lluny amb mi, a un altre món,
si estem plegats, no tenc por de res.
Recolzant-nos l'un amb l'altre.
No puc viure quan l'amor ja s'ha acabat,
res no té importància si no tens ningú
que et doni calor en sa nit,
per perdre el sentit de la realitat.
Això no ens passarà, dubte no n'hi ha cap,
aquest amor mai no s'aturarà
i el missatge és ben clar
si a aquest dic hem vist que no hi ha fi.
No ploraràs més
i estimar-me no em faré mal,
que enamorats viurem com ara i sempre
anem plegats sense pressa
Fent l'amor l'un amb l'altre.
Illes dins d'un riu, això és lo que som,
ningú més enmig, com pot ser millor.
Vine lluny amb mi, a un altre món,
si estem plegats, no tenc por de res.
Recolzant-nos l'un amb l'altre.