Illes dins un riu

Considerat una de les llegendes del country, Kenny Rogers (Houston, 21 d'agost de 1938) ha mort el 20 de març de 2020, als 81 anys, "per causes naturals", segons ha afirmat un comunicat de la seva família.La cançó Islands in the Stream, escrita el 1983 per Bee Gees i cantada a duet per Kenny Rogers i Dolly Parton, va ser tot un èxit. El 1994, Tomeu Penya en va fer la seva versió,i la va cantar amb l'argentina Adriana Ceballos. Us convidem a escoltar les dues cançons.Baby, when I met youThere was peace unknownI set out to get youWith a fine tooth combI was soft insideThere was something going onYou do something to meThat I can't explainHold me closer and I feel no painEvery beat of my heartWe got something going onTender love is blindIt requires a dedicationAll this love we feelNeeds no conversationWe ride it togetherMaking love with each otherIslands in the streamThat is what we areNo one in betweenHow can we be wrongSail away with meTo another worldAnd we rely on each otherFrom one lover to anotherI can't live without youIf the love was goneEverything is nothingIf you got no oneAnd you just walk in the nightSlowly losing sight of the real thingBut that won't happen to usAnd we got no doubtToo deep in love and we got no way outAnd the message is clearThis could be the year for the real thingNo more will you cryBaby, I will hurt you neverWe start and end as oneIn love foreverWe can ride it togetherMaking love with each other,Islands in the streamThat is what we areNo one in betweenHow can we be wrongSail away with meTo another worldAnd we rely on each otherFrom one lover to anotherNina, quan te vaig conèixer canvià tot,vaig venir cap a tu amb lo meu millor,ben suau dins jo,era un sentiment tot nou.Tu me fas coses que jo no sé explicar,aferra't molt fort, que no sent mal,cada cop del meu cor és un sentiment tot nou.L'amor tendre és cec i demana dedicació,l'amor que sentim no cal conversar,i plegats sense pressa,fent l'amor l'un a l'altre.Illes dins d'un riu, això és lo que som,ningú més enmig, com pot ser millor.Vine lluny amb mi, a un altre món,si estem plegats, no tenc por de res.Recolzant-nos l'un amb l'altre.No puc viure quan l'amor ja s'ha acabat,res no té importància si no tens ningúque et doni calor en sa nit,per perdre el sentit de la realitat.Això no ens passarà, dubte no n'hi ha cap,aquest amor mai no s'aturarài el missatge és ben clarsi a aquest dic hem vist que no hi ha fi.No ploraràs mési estimar-me no em faré mal,que enamorats viurem com ara i sempreanem plegats sense pressaFent l'amor l'un amb l'altre.Illes dins d'un riu, això és lo que som,ningú més enmig, com pot ser millor.Vine lluny amb mi, a un altre món,si estem plegats, no tenc por de res.Recolzant-nos l'un amb l'altre.