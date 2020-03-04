Som les obres de Hopper

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

El pintor Edward Hopper va néixer a Nova York el 22 de juliol del 1882 i va morir, també a Nova York, el 15 de maig del 1967. És considerat l'artista més representatiu de la pintura estatunidenca del segle XX. I aquests dies de confinament, també és qui més ens representa: pels seus quadres solitaris, i per aquells que, en bars, gaudeixen de la mínima companyia que comencem a enyorar.New York Interior, 1921.Girl at Sewing Machine, 1921.

Wikipèdia



4. Chop Suey, 1929. © Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



5. Railroad Sunset, 1929. © Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



6. Early Sunday Morning, 1930. © Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



Cape Cod Sunset, 1934.

Hopper Automat, 1927.

Office at Night, 1940.Seven A.M., 1941.Nighthawks, 1942.Office in a Small City, 1953.South Carolina Morning, 1955.Second Story Sunlight, 1960.A Woman in the Sun, 1961.