Som les obres de Hopper

1. New York Interior, 1921.
© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
2. Girl at Sewing Machine, 1921.
3. Hopper Automat, 1927.
Wikipèdia
4. Chop Suey, 1929.
5. Railroad Sunset, 1929.
6. Early Sunday Morning, 1930.
7. Cape Cod Sunset, 1934.
8. Office at Night, 1940.
9. Seven A.M., 1941.
10. Nighthawks, 1942.
11. Office in a Small City, 1953.
12. South Carolina Morning, 1955.
13. Second Story Sunlight, 1960.
14. A Woman in the Sun, 1961.
