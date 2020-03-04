Som les obres de Hopper

Pintura

24/03/2020
El pintor Edward Hopper va néixer a Nova York el 22 de juliol del 1882 i va morir, també a Nova York, el 15 de maig del 1967. És considerat l'artista més representatiu de la pintura estatunidenca del segle XX. I aquests dies de confinament, també és qui més ens representa: pels seus quadres solitaris, i per aquells que, en bars, gaudeixen de la mínima companyia que comencem a enyorar. 

1. New York Interior, 1921. 

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



2. Girl at Sewing Machine, 1921.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



3. Hopper Automat, 1927.

Wikipèdia



4. Chop Suey, 1929.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



5. Railroad Sunset, 1929.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

 

6. Early Sunday Morning, 1930.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



7. Cape Cod Sunset, 1934.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



8. Office at Night, 1940.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



9. Seven A.M., 1941.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



10. Nighthawks, 1942.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



11. Office in a Small City, 1953.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



12South Carolina Morning, 1955.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



13. Second Story Sunlight, 1960.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York



14. A Woman in the Sun, 1961.

© Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

