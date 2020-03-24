Música

Trouble

I never meant to do you harm

| 27/03/2020 a les 12:34h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Chris Martin, Coldplay, música, cançó

Oh, no, I see
A spider web it's tangled up with me
And I lost my head
And thought of all the stupid things I've said

Oh, no, what's this
A spider web and I'm caught in the middle
So I turned to run
The thought of all the stupid things I've done

I never meant to cause you trouble
And I never meant to do you wrong
And ah, well, if I ever caused you trouble
Oh, no, I never meant to do you harm

Oh, no, I see
A spider web and it's me in the middle
So I twist and turn
Here am I in my little bubble

Singing out
I never meant to cause you trouble
And I never meant to do you wrong
And ah, well if I ever caused you trouble
Oh, no, I never meant to do you harm

They spun a web for me
They spun a web for me
They spun a web for me

