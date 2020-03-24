Oh, no, I seeA spider web it's tangled up with meAnd I lost my headAnd thought of all the stupid things I've saidOh, no, what's thisA spider web and I'm caught in the middleSo I turned to runThe thought of all the stupid things I've doneI never meant to cause you troubleAnd I never meant to do you wrongAnd ah, well, if I ever caused you troubleOh, no, I never meant to do you harmOh, no, I seeA spider web and it's me in the middleSo I twist and turnHere am I in my little bubbleSinging outI never meant to cause you troubleAnd I never meant to do you wrongAnd ah, well if I ever caused you troubleOh, no, I never meant to do you harmThey spun a web for meThey spun a web for meThey spun a web for me